HCMC strengthens pilot mechanisms on science, technology and innovation

A work program on pilot mechanisms and policies on science, technology and innovation in Ho Chi Minh City was signed to increase scientific activities.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat preside the conference

The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology held a conference to sign a work program on strengthening cooperation in directing and operating scientific activities in the city from 2024 to 2028.

The signing ceremony was held under the presidency of Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat.

The work program aims to concretize the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 31 on directions and tasks for developing Ho Chi Minh City to 2030, with a vision to 2045, in order to effectively deploy tasks and solutions in the National Assembly-approved Resolution 98 on piloting a number of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Accordingly, the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee arrived at an agreement on strengthening cooperation in leadership, direction as well as carrying out pilot management mechanisms, policies on science - technology and innovation development in the southern largest city for the period 2024–2028.

The two party organizations will increase cooperation in leadership and direction of science, technology and innovation activities as well as conduct experimental mechanisms, policies, new products and services in Ho Chi Minh City during the above mentioned period.

In particular, the southern metropolis will apply policies to attract and utilize talented people through incentives on salaries, wages, welfare regimes and other preferential policies for leadership positions in public science and technology organizations.

Additionally, the pilot application of specific policies for Ho Chi Minh City will be on the selection mechanism for science and technology programs and projects, financial mechanisms for science and technology programs and projects for budget preparation, approval of estimates, settlement, public procurement in priority fields.

In addition, the city will apply its specific policies on non-refundable support from the city's regular budget for incubation costs of innovation projects and creative startups in priority fields.

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (first, L) and other conference participants

At the same time, HCMC will develop and pilot a policy of corporate income tax exemption for five years from the tax payable time of income from innovative start-up activities of startups.

The cooperation program also develops a pilot policy project to create motivation for commercialization, quickly bringing research results and intellectual property funded by the state into production and business.

Furthermore, the financial mechanism using the science and technology budget aims to support investment in facilities for laboratories, innovation centers, technology and innovation support centers, startup innovation support centers, science and technology organizations to enhance the city’s science and technology potential.

Moreover, the financial mechanism for using enterprises' science and technology development funds will be for the implementation of science and technology tasks, investment in creative start-up support activities in addition to assisting enterprises in science and technology development and carrying out technology transfer activities.

Last but not least, the city will develop and apply pilot testing mechanisms and policies for new products, new services, and new business models based on currently unavailable scientific, technological and innovation achievements regulations under its control. Besides, it will build and deploy the organization and operation model of the city Creative Startup Center according to international practices.

The event was seen the participation of Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc and staff in the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee and the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan