HCMC strengthens people-to-people diplomacy

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC on October 31 organized a conference to sign a cooperation program on people-to-people diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs in the 2024-2029 period with political and social organizations.

Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Thi Bach Mai (L) witnesses the signing of cooperative program. (Photo: hcmpv)

At the conference, representatives from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, the city’s Youth Union, the HCMC Women's Union, the HCMC Labor Federation, the HCMC War Veterans' Association, the HCMC Red Cross Society, the HCMC Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations signed a cooperative action program to implement people-to-people diplomacy activities in the 2024 - 2029 period.

During the 2020 - 2024 period, socio-political organizations made efforts to expand and strengthen foreign relations through exchange activities and cooperation with localities and international organizations, people's organizations in countries around the world. It aims to contribute to lifting HCMC's position on the international arena and creating new opportunities for cooperation. In addition, many policies supporting and connecting the Vietnamese community abroad were also promoted to help overseas Vietnamese maintain their ties with their homeland.

Especially after three years of implementing the “Vietnamese families with Laotian and Cambodian students studying in HCMC” program, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC coordinated with relevant units to match 195 Vietnamese families with 257 Lao and 55 Cambodian students.

The signing of the cooperative program in the new period aims to implement specific tasks and solutions for people-to-people diplomacy and overseas Vietnamese affairs effectively in the coming time.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh