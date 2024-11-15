HCMC strengthens cooperation with Mongolia, Buenos Aires

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen on November 14 received outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav who came to bid farewell at the end of his tenure.

In addition, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai received Emilio Jose Ribera, Deputy Head of International Relations of the Justicialist Party of Argentina on the same day.

Concertizing cooperation between HCMC and Mongolia

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) receives outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his joy at the 70th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (1954-2024) between Vietnam and Mongolia.

According to the Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, the four-day official visit to Mongolia from July 3-6 taken by a delegation of HCMC high-ranking officials affirmed the strong and close friendship between the two peoples, discussed cooperation in various sectors between HCMC and Ulaanbaatar Capital, particularly in the fields of air transport connectivity, tourism, trade, and agriculture.

He highly appreciated the contributions of the Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam in promoting cooperation and realizing high-level agreements between the two countries. In particular, the Mongolian Embassy has strongly supported HCMC in fostering cooperation at the local level.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) offers a gift to outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen believed that there remains ample room for Vietnam and Mongolia to cooperate and the foundation of cooperation built by the Mongolian Ambassador would be continuously developed by his successor.

The HCMC Party Chief emphasized that the city would concertize cooperation between the two sides in the areas of tourism, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

He hoped to receive the Ambassador of Mongolia to Vietnam and his spouse on a future visit to the southern economic hub.

Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav said that the upgrade of the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations opened a new chapter in the Vietnam-Mongolia relations.

He hoped that the two countries, especially HCMC, would continue to enhance cooperation in economics, trade, and other areas, aiming to further strengthen the traditional, friendly relations between Mongolia and Vietnam.

HCMC's leaders and delegates at the receiving ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

He also announced that Prime Minister of Mongolia Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai will pay a visit to Vietnam in 2025 and Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man will also visit Mongolia.

The ambassador hoped high-level reciprocal visits would further promote cooperation between the two countries in the coming time.

Enhancing delegation exchanges, sharing experiences with Argentina

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) receives Emilio Jose Ribera, Deputy Head of International Relations of the Justicialist Party of Argentina. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai received Emilio Jose Ribera, Deputy Head of International Relations of the Justicialist Party of Argentina.

Addressing the event, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the contributions of Argentina's Justice Party in building friendly relations between the two parties and the two countries.

He said that the HCMC’s high-ranking delegation had a working session with the Buenos Aires City Government led by the Justice Party on a business trip to Argentina in March, opening cooperation opportunities with Argentine localities, especially the capital city of Buenos Aires.

He hoped the city would further strengthen cooperation with Buenos Aires in the sectors of trade, education, and cultural-sport exchanges.

He believed that strengthening delegation exchanges and sharing experiences on party work and social-economic management between the HCMC Party Committee and the Justice Party of Argentina would contribute to consolidating the relationship between the two parties and creating a driving force for cooperation between the two localities and the two countries.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai offers a gift to Emilio Jose Ribera, Deputy Head of International Relations of the Justicialist Party of Argentina. (Photo: SGGP)

The Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee hoped that Mr.Emilio Jose Ribera’s visit to the city and the attention of the leaders of the Justice Party would contribute to the development of the comprehensive partnership of Vietnam and Argentina and HCMC- Buenos Aires relations.

Deputy Head of International Relations of the Justicialist Party of Argentina, Emilio Jose Ribera expressed his joy at the solidarity and friendship in the cooperation between the two parties and the two countries continue to be maintained and constantly strengthened.

He hoped that both countries in general, and Buenos Aires and HHCMC in particular would strengthen cooperation across all areas, such as economics, politics, culture, sports, and people-to-people exchanges.

Mr. Emilio Jose Ribera believed that the relationship between Argentina and Vietnam, Buenos Aires and HCMC with similarities of ideals and politics would constantly grow in the coming time.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Kim Khanh