HCMC: Street sunshade system proposed to replace trees on Le Loi Street

Recently, the Department of Planning and Architecture of Ho Chi Minh City has proposed the municipal People's Committee invest in a street sunshade system and create a pedestrian space on Le Loi Street in District 1.

On March 25, according to a leader of the Department of Planning and Architecture of HCMC, Le Loi Street cannot immediately plant trees and arrange green zones to provide shade for the sidewalk as it used to be.

Therefore, a street sunshade system needs to be installed to shield from the sun and rain, as well as to create a convenient pedestrian space for commercial and tourist activities along Le Loi Street. The estimated budget for this project is around VND20-30 billion, including costs for materials, labor, and construction.

According to the Department of Planning and Architecture, after returning the land used for the construction of the urban railway on this route, the Urban Railway Management Board has restored the road surface, repaved the sidewalks, and restored smooth traffic flow. However, the landscape and amenities for pedestrians have not met the demand.

As an important route in the downtown of the city, it requires a suitable urban landscape design to enhance attractiveness and convenience for residents and create a vibrant commercial space along the street.