HCMC still short of teachers especially for special subjects

Though the first semester of the 2023-2024 school year has almost ended, schools in Thu Duc City and many districts in Ho Chi Minh City still are short of teachers, especially for special subjects.

Localities are actively continuing recruiting to meet the teaching needs of high schools. However, the scarcity of teachers especially for music and art subjects remain uneased.

The Department of Education and Training in District 6 has just announced the deadline for applications for education officer recruitment ends on December 19. This year, District 6 needs to recruit 116 additional teachers while the district is thirsting for teachers of subjects such as music, fine arts, English and Information Technology.

This week, District 12 organized recruitment for the second phase of the 2023-2024 school year with a total need to recruit 96 teachers. In particular, the district needs 16 additional preschool teachers, 33 teachers for primary schools and 47 teachers for secondary schools.

Teacher vacancies in District 4 for the second phase of the 2023-2024 school year include 49 preschool teachers, 32 primary school teachers and 18 secondary school teachers. This year, the number of teachers recruited for the second round increased more than last year.

As of mid-December 2023, the two localities with the highest need to recruit teachers for the second round in Ho Chi Minh City are Thu Duc City and Binh Chanh District. A representative of the Department of Education and Training of Thu Duc City said that successful candidates in the first round only met 1/3 of the recruitment needs of educational institutions, not to mention successful candidates who quit the job later.

Therefore, this district is reviewing and calculating the number of missing teachers in schools for the second round of recruitment of additional teachers. Similarly, Binh Chanh outlying district has a need to recruit additional teachers for the second phase of 231 teachers because it had just had over 100 successful candidates in the first phase.

Particularly, Head of the Department of Education and Training in Binh Tan District Ngo Van Tuyen said that the district is facing difficulties in recruiting teachers of some subjects such as English, Information Technology, Fine Arts, Music and integrated subjects at the secondary level (including Natural Sciences, History - Geography) as no teachers have applied for the position due to unattractive income.

This year’s 2023-2024 school year is the first Ho Chi Minh City has organized recruitment of teachers from excellent students for senior high schools. Recently, in the second round of the teacher recruitment exam for excellent students and young scientists organized by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, only two candidates were qualified for the position. According to Mr. Nguyen Bao Quoc, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training, the Government’s Decree 140/2017/ND-CP on policies to attract staff from excellent university graduates and young scientists has helped expand the source of teacher recruitment for schools in Ho Chi Minh City.

However, in reality, the number of candidates eligible for admission is limited due to many strict criteria. From 2018 until now, Ho Chi Minh City has not recruited teachers who are excellent students and young scientists.

Explaining this, Mr. Nguyen Si Long, Deputy Head of the Division of Civil Servants and Employees under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, said that excellent graduates and young scientists are those who have good academic performance so they have many opportunities to receive scholarships to pursue education at well-known schools in the country and abroad. These students are sought by organizations and businesses outside the public sector which offer attractive income and many career advancement opportunities.

Meanwhile, current regulations on salary regimes and policies for officials, civil servants and public employees in the public sector are not enough to attract and retain good staff. To solve the difficult problem of recruitment resources, representatives of educational institutions all believe that ministries and responsible agencies need to reform salary policies more strongly and increase preferential allowances for teachers to attract more good people contributing to the improvement of teachers’ quality in high schools.

By Thu Tam – Translated By Anh Quan