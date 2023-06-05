HCMC speeding disbursement for site clearance of projects

Ho Chi Minh City is speeding up disbursement for site clearance of projects which were allocated funds in 2022 and 2023.

Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai has just sent an official letter to the Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee and secretaries of the district and district party committees to urge the local machinery of the state to disburse the projects which were allocated funding for the site clearance and compensation work in 2022 and 2023.

In particular, the city Chairman requested local authorities to organize meetings with project-affected people to listen to inhabitants and persuade them to agree on the project implementation policy as well as compensation policy, support and resettlement approved by competent authorities.

In 2022, the southern metropolis' disbursement results of public investment capital were still not as good as expected.

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City has 191 projects with a total capital of nearly VND12,000 billion and the city disbursed more than VND7,880 billion or more than 65 percent. This year, Ho Chi Minh City has 136 projects with allocated capital of more than VND20,600 billion, but the disbursement rate has so far not met the requirements of the plan and schedule.

The Department of Transport has just proposed that the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City submit to the City Council for consideration and approval at the scheduled meeting this July about 11 important transport infrastructure projects of the city including a number of specific projects such as the Ring 2 construction project; the construction of Thu Thiem 4 bridge. Moreover, the city will dredge channels, build embankments to protect the riverbanks of the Dem - Ben Luc market, build embankments to prevent landslides on the right bank of Can Giuoc River, upgrade and expand alleys in District 7 and the D3 Street in Ward 10 of Go Vap District.