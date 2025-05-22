HCMC-South Australia relationship to be further strengthened

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Bui Xuan Cuong, receives Ms. Frances Adamson, Governor of South Australia, on May 21. (Photo: SGGP)

During the courtesy visit and discussions on potential areas of cooperation, Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong expressed his belief that through exchanges and dialogue, the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and South Australia will be further strengthened, contributing positively to the realization of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Australia is one of Ho Chi Minh City’s key economic partners, with nearly 350 investment projects totaling more than US$230 million. This demonstrates the strong confidence and keen interest of Australian businesses in the city’s investment environment.

According to Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong, Ho Chi Minh City is set to gain significant development space in the coming time through its planned integration with Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces. This expansion will enable the city not only to strengthen its position as an international financial hub but also to develop the marine economy and high-tech agriculture.

Based on the strengths and shared interests of both sides, Ho Chi Minh City hoped to broaden its cooperation with South Australia in promising areas such as trade in high-tech agriculture, renewable energy, education and training, digital transformation and innovation, clean energy, and environmental protection.

Also during the meeting, Ms. Frances Adamson noted that this was her second visit to Ho Chi Minh City in her capacity as Governor of South Australia. She expressed her hope for the establishment of more direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Adelaide, aiming to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Ms. Frances Adamson affirmed that the South Australian government would create favorable conditions to encourage businesses to explore investment and cooperation opportunities with Vietnam in general, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, across areas of mutual interest and potential.

By Thanh Hang—Translated by Kim Khanh