HCMC Chairman directs maximum 20-minute wait for document submissions

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed that document submission waiting times must not exceed 20 minutes.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed local authorities to proactively optimize the number and placement of service counters. This is to ensure they are suitable for current conditions, provide reasonableness and convenience for residents and businesses, and crucially, prevent any overload or waiting times exceeding 20 minutes for administrative procedure submissions.

At the People's Committee of An Phu Dong Ward of District 12

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has directed the implementation of administrative procedure management during the reorganization of the two-tier local government structure.

To ensure continuity, efficiency, and timeliness in the receipt and processing of administrative procedures—meeting the needs of both citizens and businesses—Ho Chi Minh City is aligning its efforts with the Central directions on reorganizing administrative units and implementing the two-tier local government model.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc has tasked the Department of Science and Technology with coordinating the continued pilot integration of the National Public Service Portal. This includes the closure of the Ho Chi Minh City Online Public Service Portal starting July 1, in collaboration with the city's Digital Transformation Center and relevant units. Simultaneously, the department is to promptly advise the City People's Committee on amending and issuing identification codes for affiliated agencies and units affected by the administrative restructuring and the rollout of the new local government model.

The Department is tasked with publicizing and providing the contact number for consultation, support, and addressing inquiries, issues, feedback, and suggestions related to administrative procedures at the new public administration service centers in wards.

The Ho Chi Minh City Digital Transformation Center is responsible for leading and collaborating with local authorities to swiftly implement solutions ensuring infrastructure connectivity and stable transmission lines for the online video conferencing system.

Additionally, it will deploy technical solutions to maintain the operation of the city’s shared digital platforms and work with departments, agencies, and localities to develop contingency plans for potential issues while designating focal points for technical support.

The Department of Home Affairs is urgently tasked with advising on the issuance of decisions to establish, appoint, and assign the roles of chairpersons and vice chairpersons of people's committees in communes and wards in accordance with the present regulations. It will also lead efforts with relevant units to develop administrative boundary maps for 102 wards and communes, and coordinate data transfer to the Digital Transformation Center for integration into the city’s shared digital map.

Districts and Thu Duc City People's Committees are expected to proactively collaborate with the Department of Home Affairs in implementing the two-tier local government model and reorganizing local administrative units as prescribed. They are also responsible for reviewing and developing comprehensive plans to complete one-stop units at all levels including personnel, facilities, IT infrastructure, equipment, and work regulations—to ensure seamless administrative procedure implementation regardless of administrative boundary changes once the district-level government structure is dissolved under the new model.

Localities are to proactively arrange the number and placement of service counters at newly established public administration service centers in districts and wards to suit actual conditions. Layouts must be reasonable and convenient, ensuring ease of access for citizens and businesses. Adjustments should be made as needed to avoid overload and to ensure that no resident waits more than 20 minutes to submit administrative procedures.

Furthermore, the digitization of records, documents, and administrative outcomes must be strictly enforced throughout the entire process of receiving, handling, and returning results at one-stop units. Digitized information already stored in national and specialized databases, as well as through electronic connections, should be reused to serve the public efficiently.

Departments, agencies and sectors must urgently review and restructure administrative procedures, and revise internal and electronic processes. These updates are essential to align with legal documents on decentralization and delegation of authority, especially in the context of dissolving district-level governments and implementing the two-tier local government model.

Simultaneously, the review and restructuring of administrative procedures will serve as the foundation for upgrading and developing the provincial administrative procedure settlement information system. This upgrade is essential to meet the demands of administrative unit reorganization and the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

Departments, agencies and sectors must ensure that all administrative procedures can be carried out regardless of administrative boundaries within the province. They must also maximize the reuse of digitized information stored in national and specialized databases, as well as through electronic systems, to streamline processes and enhance the quality of online public services.

Additionally, a comprehensive review and reassessment of current online public services—both fully and partially online—must be conducted, with a particular focus on services with low usage. These services should be upgraded and improved to ensure they are convenient, user-friendly, and effectively integrated into the National Public Service Portal.

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee will lead coordination efforts with the Digital Transformation Center to provide interim guidance on the procedural framework for receiving and processing administrative records at newly formed commune or ward People's Committees. The Office is also tasked with advising the Chairman in formally declaring that all administrative procedures within the city are to be performed irrespective of administrative boundaries.

By Ngo Binh - Translated By Anh Quan