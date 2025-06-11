HCMC races against time for two-tier government launch

As HCMC prepares to launch its two-tier government model, officials are racing to train staff and manage public concerns, ensuring service continuity during the historic transition period.

People are submitting documents at the Reception and Result Return Station of District 6, HCMC, in the afternoon of June 10 (Photo: SGGP)

In the afternoon of June 10, the one-stop shop in District 6 saw a higher-than-usual number of residents coming for service. Quang Le Trinh from Ward 8, there to obtain a birth certificate extract for a relative, voiced a common concern, which is the fear that her application would not be processed before the local administrative units were officially merged. An on-duty official quickly reassured her, explaining that all pending applications would be handled seamlessly after the merger.

According to Nguyen Ngoc Ha, an official at the district’s Finance and Planning Office, the volume of administrative procedures in District 6 has doubled since mid-May. “The increased workload certainly adds pressure, but all applications are being received and processed continuously”, he stated. “We are striving to resolve every file on time.”

In Thu Duc City, Hiep Binh Chanh Ward is merging to become HCMC’s most populous, with nearly 192,000 residents. Its service center was bustling as officials managed the dual pressures of processing current files while preparing for the new government model.

Though initially anxious, Huynh Hoang Dung, a local resident, was relieved by the smooth process and clear staff guidance. He stressed the need for authorities to clearly communicate all changes, particularly the locations of new ward offices, to ensure a seamless transition for all.

In District 12’s An Phu Dong Ward – soon to merge with Thanh Loc Ward – civil servants are also under immense pressure. Tran Thi Thu An, a Justice and Civil Status official, said her team is handling an average of 40 civil status and certification files daily. Despite the surge, they are meeting deadlines while also completing the digitization of over 5,500 records dating back to 2021.

The HCMC Party Committee’s Standing Board has laid out a clear timeline for the trial run. Phase 1, before June 13, focuses on public administrative services. Phase 2, after June 15, will involve services related to city-level departments. A review session is scheduled for the end of June to prepare for a city-wide rollout. The headquarters are located at the Public Administration Centers of 102/102 wards and communes, which is the place for trial operation.

Civil servants of An Phu Dong Ward in District 12, HCMC, are processing documents for people (Photo: SGGP)

In District 7, which will consolidate from 10 wards down to 4, Chief of Office Pham Hong Loc confirmed that services were running as normal on June 10. The district is finalizing its processes and infrastructure, with each new ward set to operate from two headquarters to ensure service capacity.

Beyond logistics, training is a top priority. In District 10, Chairwoman of the People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Huong outlined an upcoming training program covering the new document management system, official email platform, and the 1022 public feedback portal. A key focus will be on managing the handover of backlogged cases from the old district structures to the new wards.

Proving their readiness, leaders from other districts confirmed their preparations are complete. Go Vap District Chairman Nguyen Tri Dung reported that his district has already trained commune-level staff on their new district-level responsibilities and enhanced IT skills for administrative reform. “The preparatory work is finished, and we are fully ready to operate under the new model”, he affirmed.

Similarly, District 12 Chairman Nguyen Van Duc stated his district is prepared for the trial launch of its two new wards, having completed personnel training, infrastructure setup, and public communication campaigns.

Head Van Thi Bach Tuyet of the HCMC Party Committee’s Organization Commission shared that all districts and Thu Duc City have finalized preparations to appoint leaders for the new commune-level units. Staff will be deployed immediately following the Standing Board’s approval, enabling the 102 new wards and communes to begin their trial run on June 12.

Chairwoman Tran Kim Yen of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission stated that new wards must promptly announce their official headquarters addresses to the public. During the transition, task forces must handle applications submitted to both old and new units to prevent service disruption. Localities should also promote online services and ensure all pending files are seamlessly transferred to the new wards after July 1.

Secretary of the District 1 Party Committee Duong Anh Duc informed that the trial must ensure a smooth handover from the old apparatus. A clear plan is needed for resolving files that are still pending by June 30. City departments must provide specific guidance to prevent any loss of records and avoid inconveniencing citizens and businesses.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam