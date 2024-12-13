HCMC shows significant progress in advancing its int'l relations: Deputy PM

As a key economic driver for the nation, Ho Chi Minh City's international relations extend beyond local boundaries, contributing to the city's development but also have a significant positive impact on other regions of the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son

This morning, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee held a conference to review 5 years of implementing Ho Chi Minh City's foreign affairs in the period of 2020 - 2025.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son commended Ho Chi Minh City for its proactive, positive, and dynamic approach to foreign affairs. He highlighted that the city's efforts have not only contributed significantly to its own socio-economic development but have also made valuable contributions to the overall foreign policy achievements of the nation, effectively implementing the directives of the 13th National Party Congress.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City, as the driving force of the nation and the core economic hub of the South, has elevated its foreign affairs beyond a local scope. These efforts not only foster the city's growth but also create a ripple effect across other regions, significantly contributing to the nation's overall achievements with numerous remarkable milestones.

He highly appreciated the fact that for the first time at the local level, Ho Chi Minh City has developed and issued a strategy to enhance foreign affairs to 2030, with a vision to 2045, with many important and strategic orientations. This highlights Ho Chi Minh City's growing success in advancing its foreign affairs with confidence, showcasing its capability and resilience in international integration. The city continues to fulfill national objectives while aligning with the evolving dynamics of the global landscape.

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son suggested that Ho Chi Minh City should continue to improve local foreign affairs, deepen the city's foreign relations, and focus on promoting economic diplomacy to serve the city's socio-economic development. In addition to renewing and maximizing old growth drivers such as exports and investment, the city needs to take the lead in opening up and mobilizing new growth drivers such as science and technology, innovation, and knowledge-based economy. The city needs to develop its image, brand, and raise its international status, enhancing the city's position in the Global Cities Ranking (currently ranked as a Beta+ city).

Furthermore, he recommended that Ho Chi Minh City place greater emphasis on fostering people-to-people diplomacy and strengthening connections with overseas Vietnamese communities. He also highlighted the importance of developing a more professional local foreign affairs apparatus, focusing on staff expertise, operational methods, conduct, infrastructure, and organizational structure.

Lastly, he urged the city to continue implementing the coordination regulation effectively between the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the municipal People's Committee proposed five strategic orientations for Ho Chi Minh City's foreign affairs and international cooperation activities until 2030. The southern largest city identifies foreign affairs as one of the important pillars and tools serving the city's development and contributing to the country's development. He affirmed that the city’s machinery of state has engaged in foreign affair-related activities.

Moreover, the Chairman emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes political diplomacy to establish and strengthen cooperative frameworks. This effort aligns with the nation’s open, diversified, and multilateral foreign policy, contributing to bolstering national defense and security while elevating the city’s and country’s stature and image. Simultaneously, it serves to guide the city's other diplomatic initiatives through innovative cooperative frameworks.

The HCMC Chairman stressed the importance of prioritizing economic diplomacy as a key focus. This initiative aims to introduce new strategies that benefit not only the southern metropolis but also the broader region. Additionally, an action program will be implemented to position the city as a hub for national corporations and an international financial center, thereby attracting resources and investments in technology and finance.

Leaders of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ho Chi Minh City and delegates pose for a photo. ( Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, he stated that the city aims to diversify cultural diplomacy activities and products, integrating them with its strategy to develop a thriving cultural industry. Efforts will also focus on strengthening people-to-people diplomacy and fostering collaboration with overseas Vietnamese, recognized as a valuable resource for the city's socio-economic development.

Last but not least, city leaders will review and enhance mechanisms for overseeing and directing foreign affairs, prioritizing efficiency and effectiveness to elevate the role of diplomacy and drive comprehensive progress.

By Thuy Vu - Translated by Anh Quan