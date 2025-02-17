HCMC shaping its blooming future via innovation awards

A representative of the District 1 People’s Committee is introducing current features of WEBGIS

Nguyen Kim Cuc from Ben Tre expressed deep gratitude to HCMC Oncology Hospital’s medical team after her husband’s successful tongue reconstruction surgery. Initially planning treatment in Germany, the family opted for the innovative domestic procedure, “Reconstruction of near-total and total tongue defects after cancer surgery”, after learning about it. Impressed by the technique’s recognition, including the city’s award, they chose local care. Cuc affirmed their wise decision, noting significantly lower costs and her husband’s remarkable recovery.

Nguyen Anh Khoi, PhD MD, from HCMC Oncology Hospital and co-developer of the surgical technique, noted that winning the top prize at the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards in 2023 has enhanced the credibility of their approach within the medical community, fostering greater patient confidence.

Over the past year, surgical interventions using this technique have doubled compared to the cumulative total of the previous five years, with over 630 successful cases. Remarkably, the cost of this procedure at HCMC Oncology Hospital is approximately VND18 million (US$708) per case, a fraction of the $100,000 per case typically charged in neighboring countries like Singapore, making it accessible to a wider population.

In 2024, a hospital in Can Tho City sent medical personnel to HCMC Oncology Hospital for specialized training in this technique. They have since successfully performed over 30 procedures, easing the burden on the HCMC medical facility. Dr Khoi also reported growing international recognition of the technique, with overseas colleagues commending the team’s skill and experience, and acknowledging advancements in Vietnamese medicine.

Across its three award cycles, the HCMC Innovation Awards have become a trusted endorsement of impactful solutions deployed within the healthcare sector. The “Red Alert” emergency protocol for critical patients developed by the medical staff at Children’s Hospital No.1 (first-prize winner in 2019) exemplifies this. This protocol facilitates rapid inter- or intra-hospital coordination to provide critical care requiring the expertise of multiple specialists.

Le Minh Lan Phuong, MD, Deputy Head of Planning and Synthesis Department at Children’s Hospital No.1, explained that the hospital’s “Red Alert” system has become a recognized model and a mandatory emergency standard for medical facilities, as mandated by the Ministry of Health.

Its application extends beyond the public healthcare network to include private hospitals and clinics. Children’s Hospital No.1 developed the model protocol, and medical institutions throughout HCMC and nationwide have adopted it. Numerous hospitals have also sought direct training from Children’s Hospital No.1 as well.

The HCMC Innovation Awards not only confer prestige and encouragement upon medical professionals but also facilitate the acquisition of necessary equipment. Furthermore, the hospital receives timely recognition and commendation from the HCMC People’s Committee following complex emergency cases.

In the administrative management sector, the real-time Geographic Information System (WEBGIS) for managing business households in District 1 (third-prize winner in 2023) has attracted significant interest from other localities. At the time of the award, WEBGIS primarily streamlined management for government agencies.

WEBGIS now empowers citizens to readily access information about businesses in their area, including types of businesses, relevant government agencies, schools, and medical facilities. This data is crucial for informed decision-making regarding business investments and establishment.

Nguyen Anh Khoi, PhD MD, from HCMC Oncology Hospital examines a patient after surgery (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head Duong Quang Nghia of the Economic Division of District 1 commented that WEBGIS has undergone further development, providing comprehensive data on business households, including operational violations, enabling more targeted and effective oversight. The system has expanded beyond business management to incorporate map layers related to land management, healthcare, construction, tourism, and local businesses. The district is also developing data to manage informal street vendors, further enhancing local governance.

In District 8, the Task Analysis Handbook for the Ward People’s Committee Chairman (second-prize winner in 2023) has been integrated into the district’s database, serving as a foundational element in the development of a “smart ward”.

This handbook meticulously analyzes the responsibilities of the Ward People’s Committee and its Chairman, based on a comprehensive inventory of 42 areas of state management within the ward, encompassing 340 specific tasks. Each task is detailed with legal basis, processing time, requirements, responsible parties, implementation procedures, and relevant forms. This level of detail enables the Ward People’s Committee Chairman to quickly grasp the process for handling any given task.

The District 8 People’s Committee has digitized the handbook and made it readily accessible on its website and official social media channels, facilitating easy access for staff, civil servants, and the public, promoting transparency and enhancing public oversight.

In the context of local administrative restructuring under Resolution 1278 of the National Assembly Standing Committee, this handbook is an invaluable resource for personnel transitioning to new roles, ensuring continuity and efficiency in local governance. Numerous localities have contacted the District 8 People’s Committee to learn more about the handbook for potential implementation in their own jurisdictions.

Prof Dr Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations (HCMUSTA) cum Chairman of the Judging Council for the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards in the field of science and technology, emphasized the significant participation of scientific and technological projects in all three award cycles.

He affirmed the award’s profound impact on winning projects and initiatives. Beyond the monetary prize, the recognition conferred by HCMC serves as a powerful testament to the credibility and quality of the awarded products, projects, and proposals.

Furthermore, publication and dissemination of information about high-quality projects through reputable media channels provide valuable exposure to potential business partners. The award has facilitated connections between innovators and businesses, translating innovation into real-world applications.

Prof Dr Nguyen Van Phuoc concluded that the HCMC Innovation Awards provide meaningful support, empowering individuals and organizations to maximize the value of their award-winning work and contribute actively to socio-economic development.

1st HCMC Innovation Awards in 2019 44 honored solutions and projects, including 4 first prizes, 15 second prizes, and 25 third prizes 2nd HCMC Innovation Awards in 2021 50 honored solutions and projects, with eight in the fields of Covid-19 pandemic fighting, including 1 first prize, 5 second prizes, and 2 third prizes 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards in 2023 58 honored solutions and projects, including 3 first prizes, 15 second prizes, and 40 third prizes

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam