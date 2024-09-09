HCMC sends forces to assist recovery in typhoon Yagi-hit Hanoi, Hai Phong

Ho Chi Minh City Green Park Company Limited sent 48 personnel to typhoon Yagi-hit cities of Hanoi and Hai Phong to assist residents in clean-up recovery.

Fallen trees along streets

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Green Park Company Limited Le Cong Phuong announced on September 9 that 20 workers were sent to the capital city of Hanoi and the remaining ones were sent to Hai Phong City.



They are equipped with specialized tools and equipment for cleaning up fallen trees and branches and debris, assisting local authorities in recovery after the typhoon.

Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation has also prepared its personnel to assist in the recovery in typhoon-affected localities as soon as required from Vietnam Electricity.

Previously, on September 7, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee directed the preparation of supporting the capital city of Hanoi and other localities affected by the typhoon.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee also instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue under the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to urgently preside over and coordinate with the Standing Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, the Municipal Department of Finance and other relevant units to consult plans on assisting Hanoi and other affected areas.

Super typhoon Yagi causes widespread flooding.

As reported by the Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, typhoon-hit localities have updated toll on the damage caused by the typhoon, including casualties and property damage.

Up to now, the number of typhoon Yagi-related deaths and missing persons has risen to 26.

Typhoon No. 3, internationally named Yagi also wreaked havoc on infrastructure, with 25 boats which were sunk at their moorings in Quang Ninh coastal province.

Moreover, the typhoon caused widespread power outages and loss of communication in the provinces and cities of Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Thai Binh, Hai Duong and Hanoi. Many low-voltage power lines and poles were broken by the storm's fury.

Trees, advertising signs and telecommunication poles were blown away and fallen along streets in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Hai Duong and Hanoi.

The localities are continuing to review and make statistics on the damage in order to develop plans for recovery and support.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong