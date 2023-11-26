HCMC Chairman proposes concrete steps for Resolution 98

|
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh
On the morning of November 26 in Ho Chi Minh City, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presided over the first session of the Steering Committee, established under Decision 850/QD-TTg dated July 15, 2023, by the Prime Minister to execute the provisions of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly (referred to as Steering Committee 850).
In attendance at the session were Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Chi Dung, Party Central Committee Member and Minister of Planning and Investment; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Party Central Committee Member, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.
Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee
In summarizing the outcomes of Resolution 98, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee underscores the city's concentrated efforts in comprehensively understanding and concretizing the resolution, with a strong emphasis on vigorous and directive implementation across all levels.
As of now, HCMC has accomplished seven out of the 22 assigned tasks, with four aspects already fulfilled. The remaining tasks are expected to be completed before December 31, 2023. The HCMC People's Council has convened three sessions and issued 14 resolutions within its jurisdiction. The 12 remaining matters under its authority are projected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.
The Advisory Council for the Implementation of Resolution 98 has convened in two sessions, resulting in 20 recommendations. The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee has established task forces to explore Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), the urban railway system project, and the research initiative for constructing the Can Gio International Transshipment Port.
HCMC Chairman Phan Van Mai
So far, several mechanisms and policies have been put into action, including the allocation of funds for poverty reduction support and employment solutions. The city has earmarked over VND2.79 trillion, with a disbursement of VND1.56 trillion to facilitate loans for poverty reduction and employment initiatives.
HCMC has also implemented policies on additional income allocation for officials and public employees.
The HCMC People's Committee Chairman acknowledges the city's focused and determined efforts in implementing Resolution 98, resulting in the completion of a substantial amount of work. Nevertheless, some institutionalization tasks are progressing slowly, and some new aspects lack a legal framework. Addressing these issues requires additional time for research and interdisciplinary coordination, given the overwhelming workload.
The HCMC People's Committee Chairman emphasizes the city's commitment to sustaining the activities of the City Steering Committee, Assistance Team, task forces, and the advisory council in the coming time. The city will distinctly outline tasks and monitor progress, ensuring close collaboration with central ministries and sectors to deploy assignments and handle emerging issues.
PM Pham Minh Chinh presides over the first meeting of the Steering Committee 850.
Furthermore, HCMC is in the process of completing the TOD project and the urban railway system development plan until 2035. The city is also exploring recommendations for a synchronous governance framework for HCMC. Mr. Phan Van Mai asserts that HCMC is willing to coordinate with various ministries and sectors to pilot new mechanisms and policies.
The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee recommends that the Government promptly issue decrees guiding the implementation of Resolution 98. Furthermore, it is suggested that the Government swiftly issue a decree to replace Decree No.93 on the decentralization of State management in some sectors. He also proposes the Ministry of Planning and Investment to provide guidance on implementing favorable policies for strategic investors, the Ministry of Industry and Trade to guide the deployment of rooftop solar power, and the Ministry of Justice to guide authorizing the issuance of legal records.
An overview of the meeting
Delegates at the meeting
Mr. Phan Van Mai suggests that the Prime Minister grant permission for HCMC to adopt poverty standards tailored to its urban characteristics. Additionally, the city proposes the application of a budget capital mechanism of up to 70 percent for PPP projects of the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway and Ring Road No.4.
At the same time, he proposes that the Prime Minister instruct the swift expansion of the HCMC - Trung Luong and HCMC – Long Thanh - Dau Giay expressways. Additionally, he recommends directing the assurance of construction materials for key projects and instructing the Ministry of Transport to promptly adjust the planning of the seaport system. He suggests that the Prime Minister pay attention and provide direct guidance for the construction of the international financial center and the Can Gio International Transshipment Port.
An overview of the meeting
In early November, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee and Head of the Working Group under the Steering Committee 850, submitted a report to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Head of the Steering Committee, detailing the outcomes of Resolution 98.
According to the report, over slightly more than three months in executing Resolution 98, HCMC has attained significant outcomes. In particular, the HCMC Party Committee has issued Directive 27 to facilitate the implementation of Resolution 98 and convened conferences to deliberate on action plans and measures for its execution.
The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee has also set up a Steering Committee and an Executive Committee to execute Resolution 98. They have concurred on the policy of proposing to the Government for the promulgation of a Decree that broadens decentralization and authorization for HCMC
In addition, the HCMC People's Council has released 12 resolutions to carry out the provisions of Resolution 98. Particularly noteworthy are resolutions on additional income allocation, the construction of the HCMC - Moc Bai Expressway, the establishment of the Department of Food Safety, and the organizational restructuring of administrative units under the People's Committee of Thu Duc City.
In the coming period, HCMC will concentrate on coordinating with the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government Office, and relevant ministries and agencies to finalize the documentation for the government's issuance of decrees guiding the implementation of Resolution 98.
At the same time, in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, preparations are underway for the program and content of the inaugural meeting of Steering Committee 850, following the directives of the Prime Minister. HCMC will continue to disseminate and thoroughly comprehend Resolution 98 in conferences and seminars led by the city. There are also preparations to establish specific mechanisms under the authority of the HCMC People's Council for submission and approval at the specialized session in November 2023.
Simultaneously, efforts are directed toward the implementation of the 12 resolutions endorsed by the HCMC People's Council and the issuance of regulations to implement specific mechanisms under the jurisdiction of the HCMC People's Committee.