HCMC Secretary directs education sector to continue innovation to lead country

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen directed the education sector to continue its innovation to lead the country.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee yesterday organized a conference to summarize 10 years of implementing the 11th Party Central Committee’s Resolution No. 29-NQ/TW (referred to as Resolution 29) on fundamentally and comprehensively innovative education and training for the requirements of industrialization and modernization in the context of a socialist-oriented market economy and international integration.

Speaking at the conference, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen praised all levels and sectors for organizing meetings to collect opinions from schools, teachers and managers over the past time. Based on these opinions, agencies and organizations are responsible for giving advice to the city leaders in the coming time.

According to Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, after 10 years of implementing Resolution 29, the city has seen fruitful results as there has been a change in Party committees, authorities, social communities and people from every walk of life about innovation in the education and training sector. Particularly, after the Resolution 29 was issued, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee promptly issued many plans and action programs to implement the Resolution 29. However, academic performance maniac in the sector still exists, said Mr. Nen.

Secretary Nen emphasized that the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress’ Resolution has proposed many major decisions on education and training development. Among the four key city development programs, education and training is an important one.

Moreover, Mr. Nen said that Ho Chi Minh City is also one of the localities that soon built an education and training development strategy until 2030, with an orientation to 2045 with many investment goals with the view that education is a top national policy. The city has devoted a large amount of resources to investment in education and training development including policies on regimes, mechanisms, and specific characteristics of staff, teachers, experts, and staff in preschools.

Therefore, Mr. Nen directed to strengthen communication so that city dwellers can understand the government's direction to continue supporting the sector. During the implementation of Resolution 29, the City Party Committee has drawn many lessons and continues to propose policies and directions for innovation and development of education and training. The sector is expected to lead the country meeting the expectations of city people.

At the conference, the organizing committee praised and rewarded 40 collectives and 13 individuals with outstanding achievements and many contributions to the education sector’s comprehensive innovation in the southern metropolis.

By Thanh Hung - Translated by Anh Quan