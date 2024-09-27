HCMC, San Francisco work to promote cooperation for AI development

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan (R) receives Director of San Francisco Mayor's Office of International Trade and Commerce, Mark Chandler on September 26. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony for the Director of the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of International Trade and Commerce who is on a working visit to the city, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan thanked the American guest for attending the HCMC City Friendship Dialogue and the 5th HCMC Economic Forum in 2024.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the challenges of industrial transformation and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in society and economics.

The city official affirmed that AI is no longer a trend; it has become an integral part of daily lives. At the inauguration ceremony of the Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR ) which is part of the 5th HCMC Economic Forum 2024, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed that HCMC needs to create mechanisms and submit them to the Government for implementation approval. A delegation of the city’s officials is expected to travel to San Francisco to learn about experiences and knowledge on regulations, processes, standards, and AI management, especially in healthcare, education, and urban transportation to operate the center effectively.

Director of San Francisco Mayor's Office of International Trade and Commerce, Mark Chandler expressed his sincere thanks to the leaders of HCM for the invitation to participate in the 2nd Friendship Dialogue and the 5th HCMC Economic Forum. The forum was a meaningful event that provided an opportunity for international delegations from countries to exchange ideas and experiences.

The San Francisco government always strongly supports industries by building a strong AI foundation and creating favorable conditions for businesses’ operations.

He affirmed that the city is ready to welcome the HCMC’s delegation to exchange ideas and find the best solutions to adapt to the rapid AI advancements to serve the people, and the operation and management of the government.

By Phuong Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh