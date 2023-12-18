HCMC, RoK's Chungcheongbuk-do sign MoU on friendship establishment, cooperation

The leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Government of Chungcheongbuk Province-do signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on friendship establishment and cooperation on December 18.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai and the Governor of the Government of Chungcheongbuk Province-do sign a Memorandum of Understanding on friendship establishment and cooperation. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Previously, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai received a delegation from Chungcheongbuk Province, the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by Mr. Kim Young Hwan, Governor of Chungcheongbuk Province.

At the reception, Chairman Mai affirmed that the visit of Mr. Kim Young Hwan aimed at realizing the discussed contents in a working trip to RoK by the Ho Chi Minh City delegation in September.

There are about 80,000 Korean people and 2,000 Korean firms living and working in Ho Chi Minh City. They have made an outstanding contribution to the city's development as well as become a bridge to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (L) receives Mr. Kim Young Hwan, Governor of Chungcheongbuk Province. (Photo: Viet Dung)

Chairman Mai introduced to the delegation the city’s socio-economic situation in 2023; highly appreciated the role of Chungcheongbuk Province; believed that the two sides will further promote their strengths in the coming time after the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing friendly relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Chungcheongbuk Province.

Besides, he also proposed acceleration of cooperation programs in the new year of 2024 including the Vietnam – Republic of Korea Trade and Investment Forum, the Cooperation Program for the Training of Human Resources and research for opening the Ho Chi Minh City - Chungcheongbuk air route.

Leaders of HCMC and Chungcheongbuk Province pose a photo at the meeting. (Photo: Viet Dung)

As for the side of Chungcheongbuk Province, Mr. Kim Young Hwan shared with Ho Chi Minh City leaders about the economic situation of Chungcheongbuk Province with its highest growth rate in RoK.

According to him, the province has strengths in the country's leading industries such as battery production, chip production, biotechnology, food processing and so on.

On this occasion, Governor Kim Yong Hwan invited the Ho Chi Minh City leader to visit Chungcheongbuk Province in 2024; and mentioned the implementation of a cooperation program with Ho Chi Minh City to attract students and experts in the fields of high technology, education and training.

Mr. Kim said that the working trip to HCMC to join the Ho Chi Minh City-Chungcheongbuk Business Forum as well as initially implement cooperation agreements between the two sides.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong