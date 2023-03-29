HCMC, RoK step up cooperation in environmental protection

Ho Chi Minh City wants to cooperate with Korean businesses and partners in wastewater, garbage and air pollution treatment.

Ho Chi Minh City wants to cooperate with Korean businesses and partners in wastewater, garbage and air pollution treatment as well as in sharing experience and mobilising international resources to adapt to climate change and deal with its impacts, a municipal leader has said.

HCMC is also willing to boost long-term cooperation with the Republic of Korea in green economy, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said while receiving Korean Deputy Minister of Environment Kum Hang-seung in the city on March 28.

As the city is preparing for its strategy on sustainable development, green and circular economy, it expects to learn from the RoK’s experience in building policies, standards and roadmaps to achieve goals of the sustainable development strategy, he said.

Speaking highly of the RoK’s potential, Mai expected that in its pioneering role, the RoK would lead major cities in Asia to foster sustainable economic development, build green economies and protect the environment. Kum, for his part, said the two countries have organised annual ministerial meetings on the environment to share relevant policies.

The RoK chose 2023 as the year of green technology growth and via international cooperation, it will share technologies in green development, contributing to green growth of countries worldwide, he said.

The RoK is honored to welcome delegations from Ho Chi Minh City to explore environmental protection models and share environmental policies, he said, adding that the RoK is strong in environmental protection such as clean water management, wastewater treatment and ready to share its experience with Ho Chi Minh City and hold short-term courses to improve the quality of its human resource.

Korean firms hoped that the municipal authorities would create favorable conditions for them to join in wastewater treatment and environmental projects in the city, Kum added.