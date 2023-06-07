HCMC, RoK province beef up cooperation

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan on June 7 received visiting Vice Governor of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Chungcheongbuk-do province Kim Myung-kyoo.

Mr. Hoan told the guest that the strong growth of the Vietnam-RoK relationship, particularly its upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022, has created new opportunities for practical and effective cooperation between the southern economic hub and Korean localities.

HCMC is willing to foster joint work with Chungcheongbuk-do in fields of mutual interest and potential such as high technology, semiconductor production, and green agriculture.

In the coming time, he suggested the two localities strengthen exchanges, build coordination mechanisms, promote potential areas, and sign a friendly cooperation agreement.

Kim, for his part, expressed his wish for a stronger multisectoral collaboration between his province and the Vietnamese metropolis, hoping that their small but effective initial cooperative projects will lead to larger ones in the future.

With strength in semiconductor production and biotechnology research, Chungcheongbuk-do enterprises wish to have specific bilateral cooperation contributing to the common development of HCMC, noted the RoK official.

He affirmed that the RoK province is ready to cooperate with HCMC to study and implement joint activities in fields of mutual interest and soon sign the friendship cooperation pact with the Vietnamese locality.