Vietnam, Singapore defence cooperation develops substantively, effectively

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien has emphasised that over the past 60 years of development, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have grown steadily and expanded international cooperation.

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien has emphasised that over the past 60 years of development, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have grown steadily and expanded international cooperation, including practical and effective collaboration with the Vietnam People's Army.

Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam speaks at the reception. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien has emphasised that over the past 60 years of development, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) have grown steadily and expanded international cooperation, including practical and effective collaboration with the Vietnam People's Army.

Speaking at a reception held on July 9 to mark the 60th founding anniversary of the SAF, Deputy Minister Hoang Xuan Chien highlighted the strong ties between the two defence ministries and militaries, noting that leaders from both sides regularly meet and engage in exchanges. He underlined the importance of established cooperation mechanisms, which have proven effective over time.

The two countries frequently hold dialogues, consultations, and exchanged views on strategic issues and orientations for bilateral relations. Cooperation at the service and unit levels, particularly in maritime security and human resource training, continues to be a bright spot in defence ties.

He underscored that, more than 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in August 1973, Vietnam–Singapore bilateral relations have flourished in a substantive and effective manner. The two countries share numerous strategic interests and common aspirations for peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

He expressed his belief that, under the spirit of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and with goodwill and efforts from both sides, the friendly cooperation between Vietnam and Singapore in general, and defence cooperation in particular, will continue to reach new heights, becoming increasingly substantive and effective.

Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Jaya Ratnam, for his part, stressed the significance of the elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership earlier this year, noting that Vietnam is Singapore’s first comprehensive strategic partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and one of only three such partners globally. This, he said, reflects the great importance both countries place on their bilateral relationship.

VNA