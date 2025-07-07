AIIB urged to support Vietnam’s infrastructure development projects

PM Pham Minh Chinh called on the AIIB to continue supporting Vietnam in mobilising resources for major projects such as Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong standard-gauge railway line.

He also urged the bank to provide concessional loans focused on transformative projects that include technology transfer and human resource training.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Rio de Janeiro on July 6, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 (local time), underscoring Vietnam’s strong commitment to cooperating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to protect public health.

PM Pham Minh Chinh thanked WHO for its effective support, which has contributed significantly to Vietnam’s success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic and achieving swift recovery.

Vietnam is investing efforts in developing the grassroots health system and paying more attention to disease prevention, he noted, affirming that it always keeps a close watch on globla health issues and frequently refers to recommendations from WHO and other international institutions.

The PM called on WHO to continue its leadership in tracking global health threats, issuing timely warnings, and advancing international health cooperation. He also proposed that the organisation send experts to support Vietnam in refining its healthcare policies, enhancing the grassroots health system, and improving environmental and living conditions to promote sustainable public health development.

Director-General Ghebreyesus welcomed the PM’s proposals and commended Vietnam’s proactive measures and policies in epidemic response, healthcare expansion, and efforts toward universal health coverage. He affirmed WHO’s willingness to assist and provide technical expertise as needed.

Both sides agreed to reinforce Vietnam – WHO cooperation within the broader framework of global efforts to protect public health and effectively address future desease outbreaks.

VNA