Vietnam–Cambodia business networking conference 2025 set to take place in HCMC

The Vietnam–Cambodia business networking conference 2025 will take place in HCMC on July 15, aiming to strengthen direct connections between Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises.

The Vietnam Institute for Development Strategies and the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for International Integration Support, in coordination with the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will host the Vietnam–Cambodia business networking conference 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City on July 15.

According to the organizers, the conference aims to strengthen direct connections between Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises, facilitating their efforts to promote information exchange, seek potential partners, and expand business collaboration.

The event will offer Vietnamese businesses an opportunity to showcase their products, grasp consumer trends in Cambodia, and develop more effective market entry strategies. It will also serve as a platform to promote trade activities, broaden distribution channels, and boost bilateral trade in a stable and sustainable manner.

Product showcase at a business networking (Photo: VNA)

The conference is expected to contribute to the sustainable growth of Vietnam–Cambodia trade, support supply chain stability, and create new cooperation opportunities with both Cambodia and Thailand.

It also seeks to enhance the long-term presence and competitiveness of Vietnamese goods in the Cambodian market, which is geographically close and relatively barrier-free, with rapid consumer demand growth.

Around 200 enterprises are expected to participate in the event, including 100 Cambodian firms and 100 Vietnamese businesses operating in key sectors such as agriculture, aquaculture, food, consumer goods, machinery, equipment, and fertilisers—areas where Vietnam has strong export potential and Cambodia has rising demand.

The event will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and the Vietnam–Cambodia Business Association.

Vietnamplus