International

Vietnam–Cambodia business networking conference 2025 set to take place in HCMC

The Vietnam–Cambodia business networking conference 2025 will take place in HCMC on July 15, aiming to strengthen direct connections between Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises.

The Vietnam Institute for Development Strategies and the Ho Chi Minh City Centre for International Integration Support, in coordination with the Department of Foreign Market Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, will host the Vietnam–Cambodia business networking conference 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City on July 15.

According to the organizers, the conference aims to strengthen direct connections between Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises, facilitating their efforts to promote information exchange, seek potential partners, and expand business collaboration.

The event will offer Vietnamese businesses an opportunity to showcase their products, grasp consumer trends in Cambodia, and develop more effective market entry strategies. It will also serve as a platform to promote trade activities, broaden distribution channels, and boost bilateral trade in a stable and sustainable manner.

144830-hoi-nghi-ket-noi-giao-thuong-tieu-thu-san-pham-giua-cac-tinh-dak-lak-soc-trang-va-tra-vinh.jpg
Product showcase at a business networking (Photo: VNA)

The conference is expected to contribute to the sustainable growth of Vietnam–Cambodia trade, support supply chain stability, and create new cooperation opportunities with both Cambodia and Thailand.

It also seeks to enhance the long-term presence and competitiveness of Vietnamese goods in the Cambodian market, which is geographically close and relatively barrier-free, with rapid consumer demand growth.

Around 200 enterprises are expected to participate in the event, including 100 Cambodian firms and 100 Vietnamese businesses operating in key sectors such as agriculture, aquaculture, food, consumer goods, machinery, equipment, and fertilisers—areas where Vietnam has strong export potential and Cambodia has rising demand.

The event will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and the Vietnam–Cambodia Business Association.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Vietnam–Cambodia business networking conference 2025 Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises Vietnam–Cambodia Business Association Vietnam–Cambodia trade

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn