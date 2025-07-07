Vietnamese, Malaysian PMs have meeting on BRICS summit sidelines

Vietnam and Malaysia will enhance partnerships in agriculture, fisheries, food security, energy, oil and gas, and power transmission among ASEAN countries.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (left) meets with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Rio de Janeiro on July 6. (Photo: VNA)

Cooperation will also be expanded to the fields of digital economy, circular economy, and green economy.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim in Rio de Janeiro on the afternoon of July 6 (local time) on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS summit.

The two leaders expressed their delight at meeting each other again after PM Chinh’s official visit to Malaysia in May this year.

They emphasised the importance of creating a new impetus for further intensifying the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership, especially by carrying out the action plan for implementing the partnership in the 2025–2030 period.

Given this, they agreed to continue increasing mutual visits at all levels and across all channels and to push ahead with the fruitful implementation of the bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

The two PMs were unanimous in fostering economic, trade, and investment ties. In particular, Vietnam and Malaysia will further facilitate the trade of commodities for which they hold potential and strength such as agricultural and aquatic products, food, electronic components, and construction materials.

Additionally, they will strengthen partnerships in agriculture, fisheries, food security, energy, oil and gas, and power transmission among ASEAN countries. Cooperation will also be expanded to the fields of digital economy, circular economy, and green economy.

PM Ibrahim suggested that the countries establish a fishing cooperation mechanism, and that to ensure its effectiveness, it is necessary to engage enterprises of both sides.

The meeting between Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim in Rio de Janeiro on July 6. (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders also agreed to direct relevant ministries and agencies to consider building cooperation mechanisms and agreements in these areas. PM Pham Minh Chinh called on Malaysia to strengthen collaboration in digital transformation, including support for the development of a national data centre connected to the ASEAN data hub.

Based on the Vietnamese leader's suggestions, the two sides agreed on long-term cooperation to help ensure Malaysia’s food security, with Vietnam maintaining stable rice exports to the country.

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed Vietnam's full support and coordination to help Malaysia successfully fulfil its role as ASEAN Chair in 2025.

PM Ibrahim agreed with his counterpart’s proposals and expressed his appreciation for Vietnam’s strong support for and close cooperation with Malaysia during its ASEAN Chairmanship year.

On this occasion, the two leaders also exchanged views on several international and regional issues of mutual concern, emphasising the importance of working with other ASEAN member countries to promote the bloc's cooperation, solidarity, and centrality.

Vietnamplus