Vietnam pledges support for AES investment in green energy

Vietnam will continue to facilitate foreign investment and business activities, including those by US enterprises, in line with laws and the country’s evolving development needs.

Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies Tran Luu Quang (right) meets with President of AES Vietnam Oliver Marquette on July 9, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

During a meeting with President of AES Vietnam, Oliver Marquette, on July 9, Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, praised the group’s investment performance in Vietnam in recent years and welcomed its long-term commitment, particularly in the field of green and clean energy that supports the country's development and energy transition.

He reaffirmed the US as one of Vietnam’s most important strategic partners, applauding the increasingly fruitful development of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

The official asked relevant ministries of Vietnam to maintain discussions with AES to promptly resolve bottlenecks and report issues beyond their authority to ensure the timely implementation of AES’s projects. These efforts, he said, will contribute to Vietnam’s development and the enhancement of Vietnam–US relations.

Marquette, for his part, provided updates on the firm’s key projects in Vietnam, including the Son My liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and the Son My 2 gas-fired power plant. He also shared AES’s experience in developing similar energy projects globally and highlighted the success of the Mong Duong 2 thermal power plant, which has been operational since 2015.

He underlined AES’s determination and commitment to successfully implementing its projects in Vietnam, contributing to the country’s long-term development goals.

