International

Vietnam pledges support for AES investment in green energy

Vietnam will continue to facilitate foreign investment and business activities, including those by US enterprises, in line with laws and the country’s evolving development needs.

vna-potal-truong-ban-chinh-sach-chien-luoc-trung-uong-tran-luu-quang-tiep-chu-tich-aes-viet-nam-8139048.jpg
Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies Tran Luu Quang (right) meets with President of AES Vietnam Oliver Marquette on July 9, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

During a meeting with President of AES Vietnam, Oliver Marquette, on July 9, Tran Luu Quang, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, praised the group’s investment performance in Vietnam in recent years and welcomed its long-term commitment, particularly in the field of green and clean energy that supports the country's development and energy transition.

He reaffirmed the US as one of Vietnam’s most important strategic partners, applauding the increasingly fruitful development of the two countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

The official asked relevant ministries of Vietnam to maintain discussions with AES to promptly resolve bottlenecks and report issues beyond their authority to ensure the timely implementation of AES’s projects. These efforts, he said, will contribute to Vietnam’s development and the enhancement of Vietnam–US relations.

Marquette, for his part, provided updates on the firm’s key projects in Vietnam, including the Son My liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal and the Son My 2 gas-fired power plant. He also shared AES’s experience in developing similar energy projects globally and highlighted the success of the Mong Duong 2 thermal power plant, which has been operational since 2015.

He underlined AES’s determination and commitment to successfully implementing its projects in Vietnam, contributing to the country’s long-term development goals.

Vietnamplus

Tags

AES green energy energy transition Tran Luu Quang US enterprises Oliver Marquette United States Vietnam

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn