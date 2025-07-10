Vietnam proposes three key orientations for ASEAN at AMM-58

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son proposed three key orientations for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the coming time.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son proposed three key orientations for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the coming time while addressing the plenary session of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-58) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 9.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (C) attends the plenary session of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (Photo: VNA)

First, he suggested ASEAN aim to become the fourth-largest economy in the world by 2030. To that end, he recommended, the bloc must continue to prioritise maintaining strong economic growth.

Second, aiming to become a leading digital community, ASEAN needs to accelerate negotiations on the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA) to ensure it meets the practical requirements, particularly for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises.

Third, to build a truly people-centred community, the Vietnamese official emphasised that ASEAN must strengthen its connection with the people. The role of the grouping should not only be reflected in high-level declarations but, more importantly, should be spread through concrete and practical actions.

Highlighting the core values that have contributed to the success of ASEAN, including unity and mutual respect, Son affirmed that in the current period of instability, the bloc’s unity and centrality, along with strong commitments to inclusive and sustainable development, continue to serve as guiding principles for the ASEAN Community.

At the event, the ASEAN ministers focused their discussions on the implementation of the decisions made by their leaders at the 46th ASEAN Summit and on future directions for the ASEAN Community-building process.

Sharing the current challenges facing the region and ASEAN, they emphasised the need for the bloc to continue strengthening trust in multilateralism and adapt to ongoing geopolitical shifts, with a key focus on maintaining a long-term vision coupled with a clear and coherent strategy.

ASEAN must continue to play its role in shaping space for cooperation, promoting dialogue, and fostering strategic trust, they noted.

Regarding future collaboration, the ministers agreed to swiftly implement the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and related new strategies, while highlighting the importance of enhancing intra-regional trade and investment, facilitating trade, expanding regional connectivity in infrastructure, power grids, energy, and digital networks, and diversifying its relations with external partners.

The Vietnamese representative affirmed that the country supports and will cooperate with other countries in preparing for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN, and stands ready to assist it in fulfilling the necessary criteria, including participation in legal instruments. He also proposed that ASEAN should soon develop a plan to support Timor-Leste in effectively integrating and fully carrying out its obligations as a member.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (C) has a working breakfast with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thoongsavan Phomvihan. (Photo: VNA)

On the sidelines of AMM-58, Deputy PM and FM Bui Thanh Son had a working breakfast with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, and Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Thoongsavan Phomvihan. The three ministers regarded this as a valuable opportunity to further strengthen cooperation among the three foreign ministries in particular, and among the three countries in general.

They agreed that trilateral cooperation is growing strongly across all channels and levels, with trade cooperation standing out as a highlight due to its impressive growth. The three ministers also affirmed the need to further enhance transport infrastructure connectivity and promote cultural and tourism cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son meets with Timor-Leste’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese minister also had a meeting with Timor-Leste’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas.

