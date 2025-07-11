Deputy PM, FM meets with Japanese, Swiss foreign ministers on AMM 58 sidelines

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of Japan and Switzerland on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-58) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 10.

At the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Japanese FM Iwaya Takeshi (Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son had bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of Japan and Switzerland on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM-58) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 10.

During their meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Japanese FM Iwaya Takeshi expressed their delight at the fruitful development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, which has become increasingly substantive and effective across all areas.

They acknowledged that political trust has been further strengthened, while cooperation in investment, trade, and labour has been fostered, and high-level exchanges have become closer.

Mr. Bui Thanh Son reaffirmed that Vietnam consistently regards Japan as a trusted partner and a companion in the new era of development. He showed his hope that the two sides will continue close coordination to effectively implement agreements reached by the countries’ leaders; increase high-level exchanges to further strengthen political trust and close relations; effectively utilise new-generation official development assistance (ODA) capital, especially for large-scale infrastructure projects; and to actively promote cooperation projects on green transition.

He called on Japanese businesses to invest in major projects and those serving as symbols of the bilateral relationship, particularly in urban infrastructure, high-speed rail development, and energy.

For his part, Takshi thanked Vietnam for its coordination in successfully organising Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru’s visit to Vietnam.

He said he hopes that the two sides will continue to maintain high-level exchanges in the time to come; work together to concretise bilateral cooperation agreements in diplomacy, economy, and defence; and promote the convening of meetings under existing cooperation mechanisms to discuss future cooperation orientations.

The two sides agreed to jointly accelerate the implementation of new pillars of cooperation in science and technology, innovation, and high-quality human resources training.

The Japanese FM affirmed that Japan will actively support Vietnam in developing semiconductor industry and training high-quality personnel in emerging fields such as digital transformation, green transition, science and technology, and AI.

The officials also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, particularly on expanding ASEAN – Japan and Mekong – Japan cooperation in a more practical and effective manner.

Meeting with Swiss FM Ignazio Cassis, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Bui Thanh Son affirmed that Vietnam wishes to promote substantive and effective cooperation with Switzerland, with a focus on finalizing the content and implementation plan for the comprehensive partnership framework agreed upon by the two countries' high-ranking leaders.

He reiterated Vietnam’s readiness to work with Switzerland and other countries to advance negotiations on a free trade agreement between Vietnam and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), stressing that Vietnam and Switzerland are the economies with many complementary strengths, and trade cooperation will bring mutual benefits.

Cassis expressed his desire to further strengthen the friendship and expand cooperation with Vietnam across fields. He agreed to push the next round of negotiations on the FTA between Vietnam and the EFTA, and to work toward resolving existing issues in order to conclude the negotiations soon.

During their meeting, the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

VNA