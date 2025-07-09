Vietnam promotes comprehensive approach to human rights in ASEAN

Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son commended the AICHR’s contributions over the past 15 years and expressed confidence in its continued role in advancing the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and other regional cooperation strategies.

An overview of the ASEAN foreign ministers' interface with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) in Kuala Lumpur (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Promoting and ensuring human rights involve multiple sectors and pillars, requiring a comprehensive approach and enhanced coordination between the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR) and specialised agencies to optimise resources for human rights cooperation, a Vietnamese official has said.

Speaking at the dialogue with the AICHR on July 8, as part of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-58) and related gatherings in Kuala Lumpur, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son commended the AICHR’s contributions over the past 15 years and expressed confidence in its continued role in advancing the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and other regional cooperation strategies.

While acknowledging the progress made, he urged the commission to address emerging challenges such as poverty, harsh labour conditions, and the impact of technology on human rights.

He also announced that Vietnam will host an AICHR workshop on the rights of seafarers later this year to raise awareness, share best practices, and promote cooperation in this crucial area.

During the dialogue, ASEAN foreign ministers welcomed the AICHR’s meaningful contributions to the ASEAN Community building and praised its efforts to mainstream human rights across the bloc’s areas of cooperation, including promoting the rights of women, children, and persons with disabilities, and addressing emerging issues such as environmental protection, climate change, mental health, transnational crime, cybersecurity, AI governance, and other advanced technologies.

The ministers adopted the AICHR’s Work Plan for 2026–2030, urging the commission to align its initiatives closely with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. They also encouraged it to adopt innovative, flexible, adaptive, and timely approaches in promoting and protecting human rights, thereby contributing to a resilient, dynamic, creative, and people-centered ASEAN Community.

VNA