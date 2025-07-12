Vietnam, Côte d’Ivoire seek stronger economic ties

The seminar was the first activity in during Thanh’s visit, the first-ever by a top Vietnamese legislator since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1975.

Delegates at the seminar (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Vu Hong Thanh and NA Vice President of Côte d’Ivoire Woi Mela Gaston attended a seminar titled "Political and economic cooperation between Vietnam and Côte d'Ivoire: Achievements and future prospects" to explore the future of Vietnam - Côte d’Ivoire economic cooperation, as part of the former's official visit to the African nation from July 9 – 12.

It was the first activity in during Vice Chairman Vu Hong Thanh's visit, the first-ever by a top Vietnamese legislator since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1975.

The seminar was part of activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (October 6), drawing nearly 200 delegates, including lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders from both countries

In his opening remarks, the NA Vice Chairman praised Côte d’Ivoire’s National Development Strategy, which aims to position the country as one of Africa’s most dynamic economies by 2030.

The Vietnamese NA is committed to working with government agencies to offer favourable legal frameworks and conditions for bilateral cooperation, he said.

Koffi Yapi Evariste, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, and Ivorians Abroad, praised the robust trade relationship, with Vietnam importing up to 80-90 percent of Côte d’Ivoire’s cashew nut output. He noted vast potential in investment, trade, and cultural exchanges.

Nguyen Hai Nam from the Vietnamese NA’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, affirmed that Vietnam always creates a solid legal foundation for international cooperation through various laws and resolutions on investment, trade, customs, and finance. He also highlighted Vietnam’s approval of numerous international treaties and trade agreements, paving the way for enhanced bilateral and multilateral collaboration.

Diaby Sékou, representing Côte d’Ivoire’s Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development, identified farm produce as a key driver of bilateral trade, He called on Vietnamese firms to expand cooperation in agricultural processing via technology transfers in cashew processing and rice production, alongside exploring partnerships in renewable energy, e-commerce, digital transformation, real estate, and tourism.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Finance Ho Si Hung noted that foreign direct investment (FDI) has transformed Vietnam from a low-income country to the world’s 32nd largest economy, with a GDP of around US$470 billion.

Ranking among the top 20 global trading nations and top 15 FDI destinations, Vietnam boasts strengths in agriculture like rice, coffee, rubber, pepper, cashews, and seafood, and industries such as electronics, apparel, footwear, tourism, and technology. Its integration into global supply chains through 17 free trade agreements with over 60 economies was cited as a key advantage.

Yao Germain, representing Côte d’Ivoire’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), stressed the private sector’s role, supported by state policies, in driving economic linkages between Vietnam and Africa, particularly Côte d’Ivoire. He advocated for trilateral cooperation involving both nations’ chambers of commerce and a third party within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to capitalise on regional trade benefits.

Closing the event, NA Vice President of Côte d’Ivoire Woi Mela Gaston hailed the discussions as a catalyst for mutual understanding and new opportunities in trade and investment.

