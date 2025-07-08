International

Vietnamese PM’s spouse visits social welfare center in Brazil

As part of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Brazil for the Expanded BRICS Summit and bilateral engagements, his spouse, Madam Le Thi Bich Tran, paid a visit to the Dona Meca Social Welfare Center in Rio de Janeiro.

Welcoming Ms. Le Thi Bich Tran, the center’s managers introduced her to the history, development, and mission of the institution, which operates as a charitable organisation offering free care and rehabilitation for children and adolescents under 18 with disabilities or trauma from abuse. Currently, the centre provides free support to around 200 children and manages two shelters for disadvantaged youth.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s spouse Madam Le Thi Bich Tran, visits the Dona Meca Social Welfare Centre in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Madam Le Thi Bich Tran toured the center’s facilities and participated in a friendly exchange with staff and children there. She presented gifts and expressed deep appreciation for the dedication and compassion of the centre's staff.

She voiced her hope that the center would continue to serve as a safe haven and provide educational and social services for children with disabilities or those who have suffered abuse or hardship, helping them build a brighter and more resilient future. She also encouraged the children to keep learning to make valuable contributions to society.

During her time in Brazil, Madam Le Thi Bich Tran also visited the Museum of Tomorrow, a science museum focused on sustainable cities and ecological futures, and Samba School Unidos da Tijuca, one of Rio de Janeiro’s oldest and most prominent samba schools. Founded in 1931, the school has won multiple Rio Carnival championships.

Vietnamplus

