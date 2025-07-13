US’s Independence Day, 30th anniversary of US-Vietnam relations marked in Hanoi

The US Embassy in Vietnam on July 11 hosted a reception in celebration of the 249th anniversary of the US’s Independence Day (July 4) and the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995 - 2025).

Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son speaks at the event. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

The event saw the attendance of Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son, along with representatives from several Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities, as well as those of the diplomatic corps and international organisations in Hanoi.

In his remarks at the reception, US Ambassador Marc Knapper highlighted the positive development of cooperative relations between Vietnam and the US over the past 30 years, since the two countries established diplomatic ties.

He affirmed that the US is ready to continue working with Vietnam to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and advance the bilateral relationship, based on mutual respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political systems.

On behalf of the Vietnamese government, Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son extended warm congratulations to the US on the occasion of its 249th Independence Day and the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations.

Reflecting on the progress made in the bilateral relations over the past three decades, the minister expressed his delight at the achievements in cooperation between the two nations, and emphasising that the Vietnam-US relationship has truly become a model of two countries putting aside the past to become a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development, as it stands today.

Mr. Nguyen Kim Son reaffirmed that Vietnam regards the US as a strategic partner of great importance and highly values the US's commitment to supporting a strong, independent, self-reliant, and prosperous Vietnam.

He expressed hope that both sides would continue to work closely to effectively implement the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both countries and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

