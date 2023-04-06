HCMC relocates over 1,3000 trees to build An Phu Intersection

Director of the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of HCMC yesterday informed that the tree relocation is to free the land for An Phu Intersection construction.



According to Director Luong Minh Phuc, these 1,300 trees will be uprooted, nurtured before being replanted in the old places, along with many new trees to increase green space of An Phu Intersection. This plan has been approved by HCMC and related state departments.

3-floor An Phu Intersection project has a total investment of VND3.4 trillion (US$145 million). There will be 10-12 lanes, 3 underpasses with 4 lanes for 2 directions, overpasses with 2 lanes for 2 directions.

The construction project will create two central islands, a symbolic tower, a fountain, and an artistic lighting system.

In particular, there will be a tunnel to link between the access road to HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway and Mai Chi Tho Street extended through Mai Chi Tho – Dong Van Cong Intersection, an overpass to connect Mai Chi Tho Street and Luong Dinh Cua Street to the access road to HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway, and an overpass for the access road to HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway to turn right to Mai Chi Tho Street.

At Mai Chi Tho – Dong Van Cong Intersection, there will be two overpasses for two directions, together with a connection bridge between the two current Giong Ong To Bridges.