HCMC Red Cross Society launches "Humane Tet” program

The HCMC Red Cross Society on November 28 held a meeting to celebrate the 77th founding anniversary of Vietnam's Red Cross Society (November 23) and launched the “Humane Tet holiday” program.

In 2023, the HCMC chapter of the Vietnamese Red Cross Society launched blood-donation campaigns to collect 271,000 blood bags with 350-450ml each, organized 1,200 first aid training courses and fire safety training classes, provided relief aids to earthquake-affected people in Turkey and natural disaster victims in the country, carried out hundreds of medical examinations, consultations ad treatment.

Speaking at the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai highly appreciated the efforts of generations of officers, members, youth, and volunteers of the HCMC Red Cross Society and donors, organizations, and businesses in joining hands and accompanying the association to implement humane activities over the past time.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister presented certificates of merit to the HCMC Lottery Company Ltd., and the Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) offered the “For the Cause of Humanity” medal to 30 outstanding individuals.

At the meeting, the Vietnamese Red Cross Society (VRCS) launched the “Humane Tet” program to raise a fund of around VND50 billion to offer gifts and organize activities supporting more than 100,000 needy people and disabilities from December 1, 2023, to February 10, 2024.

Accordingly, the organization board plans to organize Zero dong markets to support the poor celebrating Tet, visit severe female patients, provide medical checkups and consultations, mobilize Thu Duc City and district, units to join hands with the municipal authorities to give 80,000 Tet gifts to disadvantaged people, offer Tet presents to underprivileged ethnic minority people in provinces in the central highlands, northern and border regions, and others.