HCMC ready to implement new development mechanisms, policies

The objective of the plan is to proactively carry out necessary preparations for the implementation of pilot programs involving specific mechanisms and policies, as outlined in the resolution that replaces Resolution No.54 of the National Assembly. These preparations will commence immediately after the resolution is approved by the NA. Additionally, the plan establishes a framework for identifying specific tasks and assigning responsibilities to relevant agencies and units, ensuring timely progress.

More specifically, the plan outlines the focused preparation tasks in seven specific areas following the resolution that replaces Resolution No.54. These areas encompass investment management, budget and finance, urban and environmental resource management, priority industries aimed at attracting strategic investors to the city, science and technology management and innovation, the organizational structure of HCMC, and organizational structure of Thu Duc City.

The municipal People's Committee has entrusted the Department of Justice with the responsibility of leading and coordinating with relevant departments and sectors to provide recommendations to the municipal People's Committee on the Government's draft decree, which details the organizational implementation of the mechanisms and policies mentioned in the resolution that replaces Resolution No.54.

The People's Committee of HCMC has set up a task force, with its Chairman as the team leader, to directly supervise the implementation of the plan for piloting specific mechanisms and policies for HCMC’s development. The task force will provide guidance in conducting research, developing, and refining the contents and proposals to be submitted for official review.

The People's Committee of HCMC has also urged the People's Council of HCMC, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and political and social organizations to engage in monitoring the contents and proposals. They are encouraged to provide prompt feedback and constructive criticism to enhance the quality of the contents, ensuring their practicality and effectiveness upon official issuance.