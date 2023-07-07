HCMC racing to disburse public investment capital

HCMC People’s Committee has just issued a plan for its campaign on public investment disbursement in the 2023-2025 period.



According to this plan, participants in the race for public investment disbursement in HCMC are state departments, agencies, political and social organizations, Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC, the People’s Committees of Thu Duc City and all districts, investors and construction units of projects and key programs in HCMC using public investments. Individual participants are Party members, civil servants, public employees, and laborers who directly supervise, control, or conduct those projects and key programs.

To receive a city-level award, participating organizations must reach a disbursement proportion of at least 95 percent and no proposal on reducing the total capital assigned at the beginning of the year. Units and localities must exceed their public investment disbursement targets for many years from 2023-2025 to be nominated for HCMC’s Emulation Flag.

There should be a model or solution for public investment disbursement and for observing the Party’s guidelines, the State’s policies and laws.

In particular, at the individual level, an excellent figure must have outstanding achievements in directing people and effectively carrying out campaigns in the city or must lead a unit with a minimum disbursement proportion of 95 percent.

At the organization level, eligible units that are carrying out projects, key programs must ensure their construction progress, design and quality requirements, environmental hygiene, labor safety, fire and explosion prevention, tax and insurance responsibility.