HCMC, provinces propose specific mechanisms, policies for Ring Road 4 project

Leaders of the Ministry of Transport and localities have agreed on the scale and investment mechanism of the first phase 1 of the Ring Road 4 project.

Map of Ring Road 4

On behalf of Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai and leaders of the People's Committees of Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An provinces, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan gave a conclusion on the implementation of the construction project of Ring Road 4 at a recent meeting.

Accordingly, phase 1 of HCMC’s Ring Road 4 will ensure compliance with national technical standards for expressways and has at least four lanes, including continuous emergency stopping lanes and median strip separating opposing lanes of traffic on the road.

The Ministry of Transport requested the People's Committee of Binh Duong Province to provide guidance for consulting and researching, proposing an investment scale that is appropriate for the planning.

Regarding mechanisms and policies, according to the Ministry of Transport and the People's Committees of the provinces and cities, the project with a large total investment needs specific mechanisms to accelerate the implementation progress.

The Ministry of Transport and the People's Committees of the provinces also agreed on the proposal that the HCMC People's Committee take on the role of the lead agency to coordinate the implementation of the construction project of Ring Road 4 according to the Prime Minister's directions.

The lead agency will cooperate with localities to develop and complete pilot resolutions on specific mechanisms and policies for the component projects of Ring Road 4 to report to the Southeast Regional Coordinating Council at the nearest meeting.

The Ministry of Transport requested the People's Committee of HCMC and provinces to direct relevant departments and units to urgently review the pre-feasibility study report and complete procedures for submitting to competent authorities for approval of investment policies for the component projects in the third quarter of 2024.

Ring Road 4 has a total length of 207 kilometers, running through HCMC and neighboring provinces including Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An. The section passing through HCMC is approximately 17km long; Dong Nai province is about 45km long, Binh Duong province is about 49km long, and Long An province is about 71km long.

The speed limit on the Ring Road 4 is 100km/h. The project has a total investment of around VND106,000 billion (US$4.34 billion). The construction of Ring Road 4 is expected to be kicked off in 2024 and completed before 2028.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh