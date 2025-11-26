HCMC provides US$379,976 and 500 tons of aid to flood-hit Dak Lak residents

Ho Chi Minh City has deployed a large-scale relief effort to Dak Lak Province after severe flooding devastated communities there, providing VND10 billion (US$379,976) in cash, 500 tons of goods, and medical personnel.

On night of November 25, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the city’s Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, along with his working delegation, arrived in flood-hit Dong Hoa Ward to deliver emergency aid and visit affected residents.

Chairman of the city’s Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc indicated that the assistance follows an urgent request from the Dak Lak authorities for help with thousands of families who lost homes, crops, and access to essential infrastructure during days of heavy rain.

On the early morning of November 25, the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and the city’s Fatherland Front Committee approved a package that includes funding, essential supplies, and the deployment of doctors split into five mobile teams.

The city also instructed 28 departments to partner directly with their counterparts in Dak Lak to provide technical and logistical support.

Chairman of the city’s Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents VND10 billion (US$379,976) and 500 tons of goods to Dak Lak Provincial Party leaders to support residents affected by flooding.

In addition to financial and medical aid, the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee is partnering with the city’s Buddhist Sangha to set up a mobile field kitchen at the Dong Hoa Ward military headquarters, preparing 10,000 meals a day. The kitchen is operational from Tuesday morning through the night on the same day with help from hundreds of volunteers.

Several organizations are also contributing to the relief effort. The Fellow Countrymen Association of Phu Yen Province in Ho Chi Minh City donated VND1.5 billion (US$56,905) and 200 tons of essential goods, Nguoi Lao Dong (The Laborer) Newspaper provided VND500 million (US$18,968) and 200,000 notebooks, while Tien Phong Newspaper sent seven tons of rice to help Dak Lak residents recover from the floods.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc talks with Huynh Thi Chien Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the Dak Lak Provincial Party Committee.

Receiving the support, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Dak Lak Province Tran Huu The said that local residents and authorities deeply appreciate the valuable assistance provided by the Party Committee, government and people of HCMC during this difficult time. The locality will use the contributions from Ho Chi Minh City effectively.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong