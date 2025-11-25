HCMC mobilizes support to help Khanh Hoa rebuild after floods

In a show of solidarity, Ho Chi Minh City has launched an emergency coordination effort to support Khanh Hoa Province’s recovery from devastating floods, rebuilding essential infrastructure and restoring livelihoods.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

On November 25, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee convened an emergency meeting with local agencies, armed forces, and media representatives to review and coordinate relief efforts for Khanh Hoa Province following the recent storms and floods.

According to Head Duong Thi Huyen Tram of the Social Affairs Committee under the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front, Khanh Hoa Province is in urgent need of assistance across several areas including healthcare and disease control, repair of 550 telecommunications base stations, restoration of 33 damaged schools, and procurement of essential teaching equipment and materials.

Expressing gratitude to organizations, agencies, and residents of Ho Chi Minh City who have contributed to relief efforts, Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc praised the city’s solidarity and compassion. He said that over the past days, many acts of kindness and silent contributions have created a powerful source of strength, spreading the spirit of ‘Ho Chi Minh City for the nation, together with the nation.’ This spirit has enabled the Party, government, and people to promptly share and support communities affected by natural disasters, helping them recover and rebuild their lives.

Following the directive of Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc, SGGP Newspaper promptly committed to supporting Vinh Phuong 2 Primary School in Bac Nha Trang Ward with 40 sets of desks and chairs, 10 computers, and a collection of books and stories, with a total value of approximately VND250 million (US$9,485).

The Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city stated that Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with Khanh Hoa authorities on six key recovery initiatives. The immediate priority is to deliver essential goods, food, and family medical kits to affected areas to ensure no resident goes hungry or cold.

Additionally, the city will organize free community kitchens to provide daily hot meals for residents and on-site response teams, while also supporting the restoration of telecommunications infrastructure.

Participants at the meeting ( Photo: SGGP)

He affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will continue assisting in repairing and upgrading telecommunications stations, schools, and healthcare facilities, with an estimated investment of around VND200 billion.

The Department of Science and Technology was assigned to coordinate telecommunications recovery efforts. The HCMC Youth Union partners with the HCMC Youth Volunteer Force, Department of Health, Department of Education and Training, business community, and media agencies, to lead school and health station repairs.

The Department of Health was urged to provide medical check-ups, assess disease patterns, and deploy specialists to strengthen local healthcare capacity and prevent post-flood epidemics.

The Department of Industry and Trade was asked to ensure stable supply chains and maintain essential goods distribution from Ho Chi Minh City to affected regions.

Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City steadfastly maintains the ethos of "for the nation, together with the nation." He expressed optimism that various agencies will persist in their proactive, innovative, and adaptable approaches, executing compassionate and effective measures to assist Khanh Hoa Province and other impacted regions in promptly surmounting challenges.

In related news, Ho Chi Minh City has promptly mobilized support for Dak Lak Province in the aftermath of severe flooding. On November 25, city leaders announced the immediate dispatch of a working delegation to coordinate assistance, helping the province quickly overcome difficulties, stabilize livelihoods, and restore production.

On the same day, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City confirmed that the Party Committee in Dak Lak Province had sent an official request to the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the Fatherland Front Committee for resource support in addressing flood damage. In response, Ho Chi Minh City pledged VND10 billion to aid Dak Lak Province in recovery efforts.

HCMC has provided assistance to Khanh Hoa Province: - VND50 billion - Operation of 4 mobile kitchens (providing 24,000 meals per day for 2 meals) - Coordination with armed forces and businesses to transport 10,000 life jackets, over 2,430 tons of essential goods, and 10,000 family medicine kits. - Reinforcement of 30 to 50 doctors to participate in relief efforts, supporting medical examinations, treatment, and disease control following the floods. - Deployment of 11 garbage collection trucks, 6 compaction trucks, and 300 personnel for waste collection and disposal of debris after the storm. - 150 volunteers from the Youth Volunteer Force, 200 volunteers from the City Youth Union, and 300 environmental sanitation volunteers assisting residents at critical locations. - 200 officers and soldiers from the Mobile Police and Ho Chi Minh City Police involved in disaster recovery efforts. - Mobilization of forces to assist in repairing damaged schools, facilitating the prompt resumption of teaching and learning.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan