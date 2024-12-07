HCMC proposes policies to assist civil servants affected by downsizing

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has submitted a document to the People's Council outlining proposed regulations for providing additional support to cadres affected by staff reductions and the reorganization of administrative units.

HCMC also proposes to provide support for individuals who retire early due to age restrictions, such as those ineligible for re-election or reappointment in Party, State agencies, and socio-political organizations, as well as those who retire early due to organizational restructuring within the city.

The HCMC People's Committee specifically extends further assistance to individuals under from the staff reduction policy as outlined in Article 5 of Decree No. 29/2023/ND-CP. This includes an allowance equivalent to three months of their current salary for each year of early retirement.

Additionally, there is a supplementary allowance of five months' salary in the initial 20 years of employment, provided that compulsory social insurance contributions have been made. These people will receive an extra of half a month's salary for each year of employment with compulsory social insurance contributions for each year of service from the 21st year onwards.

In the context of implementing the payroll streamlining policy resulting from the reorganization of administrative units as outlined in Clause 1, Article 8 of Decree 29, which pertains to officials and civil servants in communal offices, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City recommends granting an additional allowance equivalent to 1.5 months of the current salary for each year of early retirement.

Furthermore, an additional of 5 months of salary will be allocated for the first 20 years of service, during which compulsory social insurance contributions were made. For each year of service beyond the 21st year, an additional amount of half a month's salary will be provided for those with compulsory social insurance contributions.

Additionally, non-professional commune-level workers who face redundancy due to the administrative unit reorganization and retire within 12 months following the National Assembly Standing Committee's Resolution No. 1278 are proposed to receive an extra of 3 months of their current allowance to assist in seeking a job.

The People's Committee has indicated that the total estimated budget required annually to provide the additional support outlined in the proposal is approximately VND175 billion (US$6.89 million). Funding for officials, civil servants, and public employees associated with the Party, government, Fatherland Front, political and social organizations, specialized associations, and public service units will be sourced from the state budget.

Meanwhile, officials from self-financing units will receive financial support through their organizations' own budgetary resources derived from salary reforms and revenue generation.

By Dong Son – Translated By Anh Quan