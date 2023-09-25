HCMC proposes electricity, water cutoff in polluting production facilities

The HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Department has just listed current challenges in handling administrative violations for production facilities causing pollution in residential areas.



According to the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, when piloting the handling of polluting production facilities in Quarter 4 of Dong Hung Thuan Ward in District 12, there have been various difficulties arisen.

Some of these facilities keep on working even after receiving a notice for temporary stopping. Others are slow in moving to new locations, while some do not comply with the punishment decision and arbitrarily remove the seal of the functional agencies.

These acts have created annoyance to local residents living nearby as well as trouble to state units in charge of the cases.

Therefore, the HCMC Natural Resources and Environment Department proposed that the HCMC People’s Committee consider stricter measures to force violating production facilities to implement punishment decisions; otherwise, more drastic administrative solutions such as terminating electricity and water supply for these environment-related violators should be applied.