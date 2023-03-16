HCMC promotes development of two key urban areas

The Management Boards for the Urban Development Areas of Thu Thiem and Northwest will be established to assist the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in managing investment and development activities in these two important areas.

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has just signed a decision to establish the Thu Thiem Urban Development Area Management Board by rearranging the Thu Thiem Construction and Investment Consultancy Service Center under the Thu Thiem Investment & Construction Authority. The board is a public non-business unitunder the People's Committee with its headquarter in District 1.

The board has the function of helping the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City manage urban development investment in the Thu Thiem urban area, including managing and supervising the process of urban development investment according to planning and plans, ensuring the synchronous connection and management of the framework technical infrastructure system and directly manage projects using state budget capital assigned by the municipal People's Committee in addition to other tasks.

At the same time, the board is responsible for coordinating with relevant agencies to develop a five-year plan for the Thu Thiem urban development area.

Last but not least, the board must organize investment promotion activities and propose preferential policies and specific mechanisms for construction activities in this area.

It will be an investor of projects using state budget capital and supervise the implementation of projects to make them complete on schedule.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has also signed a decision to establish the Northwest Urban Development Area Management Board by rearranging the Construction Investment Consulting and Service Center under the Investment and Construction .

This board is headquartered at No. 404 Provincial Road 8, Hamlet No. 2, Tan An Hoi Commune in Cu Chi District.