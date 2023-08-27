HCMC promises to realize cooperation program for friendship promotion

Ho Chi Minh City pledged to implement the leaders of the two countries’ direction to realize the cooperation program between the two Parties and States for friendship promotion, said Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai.

Chairman Phan Van Mai made the statement at a meeting with Chairman of China's National Research Committee for Party Building Li Zhiyong yesterday evening.

The HCMC chairman highly appreciated the achievements that China has achieved in the past time, as well as the exchange of delegations and experience sharing experience in the field of Party building, and political and economic cooperation, contributing to the promotion of good relationships between the two Parties, the two States and the two peoples while receiving Chairman Li Zhiyong.

Being the southern region and the country’s economic locomotive, Ho Chi Minh City has an economic cooperation relationship with many Chinese investors and partners, said Chairman Phan Van Mai.

Additionally, he said that Ho Chi Minh City pledged to actively follow the direction of the leaders of the two countries to realize the cooperation program between the two Parties and States to promote friendship between the two countries. He added that the city wishes to strengthen cooperation and exchange delegations with Chinese agencies, ministries, and localities in the fields of Party building, government building, and economic cooperation.

Chairman of the China National Association for Party Building Research Li Zhiyong thanked the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for spending time meeting him expressing his deep impression of Vietnam's strong development. He also congratulated the socio-economic achievements that Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, has achieved in recent years, especially after the 13th Party Congress. Mr. Li Zhiyong affirmed that the two parties, China and Vietnam, have many similarities and can share experiences.

Mr. Li Zhiyong said that the relationship between the two parties, the two countries and the peoples of China and Vietnam is developing better and better through regular exchanges and visits and delegation exchanges between leaders of Party and State. China wishes to work with Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, to well implement cooperation programs, and share experiences in Party building, and economic cooperation. Moreover, the two countries' delegations at all levels will regularly visit each other.