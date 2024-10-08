HCMC processes 27 social housing projects with 40,000 units

In the first nine months of the year, HCMC constructed 5.21 million square meters of housing floor space, achieving over 70 percent of the annual target and providing 22.61 square meters of housing per person.

Permanent members of the HCMC Party Committee attend the conference.

At a conference on the city's housing development program, Mr. Tran Hoang Quan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, reported that in the first nine months of the year, the city had constructed 5.21 million square meters of housing floor space, achieving over 70 percent of the annual target and providing 22.61 square meters of housing per person. At this rate, the city is expected to meet its goals by the end of 2025.

Proposal for nine land lots to relocate houses along canals

In terms of social housing development, there are currently six completed projects with a total of 2,740 apartments, and four ongoing projects with 2,874 apartments. Additionally, preparations are underway for 27 projects with nearly 40,000 apartments. To meet the target of building 35,000 social housing units by 2025 and 93,000 units by 2030, the Department of Construction has proposed a breakthrough two-step process, which has been approved by the HCMC People's Committee.

Previously, to execute the project process, the Department of Planning and Architecture first reviewed the planning. Next, the Department of Planning and Investment provided feedback on investment policy approval, and finally, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment managed the steps for land recovery and allocation.

Now, all three departments will collaborate on this initial step, which will take 51 days. Afterward, the Department of Construction, along with the districts, will complete the remaining steps within 45 days. This streamlined approach significantly reduces the project implementation timeline.

Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, discusses with delegates at the conference.

Regarding the development of social housing projects and the relocation of houses along canals, Mr. Tran Hoang Quan noted that at the beginning of the term, there were still 21,000 houses located on or near canals throughout the city, with a target to clear 6,500 of these structures. To date, 60 percent of this target has been achieved.

According to the city's policy, recent surveys show that there are 48,100 houses located along and near canals across HCMC. To meet the demand for social housing under this program, approximately 50,000 units are needed. The Department of Construction has identified nine land lots where over 20,000 social housing units could be built and plans to present this proposal to the HCMC People's Committee for consideration in October.

Mr. Tran Hoang Quan, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction, speaks at the meeting.

Goal to reduce processing time by 30-50 percent

Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai, Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment, reported that in the first nine months of 2024, the city recorded a social investment of VND269 trillion, a 6.7 percent increase over the same period in 2023. Since the beginning of the term, the average total social investment has been around 22 percent, with a target of 35 percent for this term.

To achieve this goal, Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai outlined several strategies, including the implementation of key infrastructure projects such as Ring Road No.3, Ring Road No.4, and the urban railways. These projects are essential for attracting investment and enhancing HCMC's competitiveness.

Additionally, the city plans to promote investment, trade, and tourism programs to create favorable conditions for attracting more resources and opportunities for investors. HCMC has introduced interest support policies to help reduce financial costs for investors and stimulate investment activities.

To address institutional and infrastructure bottlenecks, HCMC and central ministries have put forward various solutions to overcome challenges related to institutional frameworks, particularly legal barriers affecting public and private investment.

Ms. Le Thi Huynh Mai speaks at the meeting.

The city is focusing on developing infrastructure for major projects such as Ring Road No.3, Ring Road No.4, and the urban railway system, all included in the planning to enhance transportation capacity and connectivity.

With the support of 44 mechanisms and policies from Resolution 98 of the National Assembly, HCMC is actively working to resolve funding issues. In the upcoming period, total public investment is expected to increase to approximately VND100 trillion, with estimated funding needs of around VND1.1 quadrillion by 2025.

The city is committed to improving the investment environment by streamlining administrative procedures and reducing processing times for businesses and public investment entities. The goal is to cut processing times by 30-50 percent to better support businesses in executing their projects more efficiently.

HCMC has established partnerships with various provinces and economic regions to ensure a sufficient supply of raw materials and expand market opportunities for businesses. The city is also focused on developing an innovation center to enhance enterprise competitiveness.

Delegates at the meeting

Furthermore, plans are in place to expedite the disbursement of public investment projects, considering the large number of projects and substantial allocated funds. These measures aim to ensure timely project implementation, thereby achieving the goals set for this term.

The Director of the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment emphasized the city's commitment to implementing comprehensive solutions to promote social investment, improve the business environment, and attract additional resources for sustainable economic development.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan