HCMC prioritizes synchronized transport infrastructure development

HCMC is prioritizing the allocation of resources for the synchronized development of transportation infrastructure as outlined in the HCMC Transportation Infrastructure Development Project from 2020 to 2030.

Efforts are being made to expedite the implementation of construction projects and promote the development of modern and integrated transportation infrastructure.

On July 6, the Secretariat organized a meeting aimed at comprehensively grasping and implementing Directive No.23-CT/TW on enhancing the Party's leadership in ensuring traffic order and safety. The conference established connections with 63 broadcasting points in provinces and cities across the country.

The meeting was chaired by Ms. Truong Thi Mai, Politburo Member, Permanent Secretary of the Secretariat, Head of the Central Organization Committee; General To Lam, Politburo Member, Minister of Public Security; Mr. Tran Luu Quang, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the National Traffic Safety Committee. The conference also saw the participation of leaders from various central and local departments, ministries, and agencies.

At the HCMC broadcasting point, notable attendees included Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mrs. Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairwoman of the People's Council of HCMC; Mr. Duong Ngoc Hai, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the Inspection Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Le Thanh Liem, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Internal Affairs Department of the HCMC Party Committee; and Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

During the conference, Mr. Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC, said that HCMC plays a pivotal role as a transportation hub for the region with five major modes of transportation: road, rail, waterway, maritime, and aviation.

This advantageous position significantly contributes to the economic and social development of the city while also ensuring national defense and security. However, it also presents challenges and difficulties in maintaining traffic order and safety.

In the future, HCMC will continue to concentrate its efforts on mobilizing the entire political system to effectively implement key measures aimed at ensuring traffic order and safety.

Specifically, district-level People's Committees will assume responsibility for leading and coordinating with relevant units to strengthen the management of urban order within the city. HCMC will prioritize enhancing the government's capacity in traffic order and safety management by implementing administrative sanctions for violations and organizing traffic regulations. Furthermore, HCMC will rigorously enforce government oversight and address issues of overlapping responsibilities and lax management practices.

During peak hours, HCMC strategically assigns youth volunteer forces to collaborate with traffic police in managing traffic at complex intersections and congestion-prone areas. Furthermore, HCMC will persist in refining plans to ensure traffic order and safety at significant locations like Cat Lai Port and Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

HCMC is enhancing its control over passenger and cargo transportation activities. Moreover, it conducts surveys and implements regulations to prohibit or restrict certain vehicles from entering the city center.

The Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC further stated that the city is increasing administrative penalties through the use of image-based enforcement. HCMC is also adopting the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) model in urban development planning and approval processes.

HCMC is also carrying out the modernization of its traffic monitoring and management center, as well as actively working towards the completion of the project "Investment in the installation of surveillance cameras and traffic management command centers for security, order, and administrative violation handling."

In particular, HCMC will allocate funds and prioritize the revenue generated from traffic violation fines, license plate auctions, and other sources to strengthen investment in forces responsible for ensuring traffic order and safety. Concurrently, there will be a concentrated effort to mobilize resources for the synchronized development of transportation infrastructure and accelerate the implementation of investment projects on construction and development of synchronous and modern transport infrastructure.