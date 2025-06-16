HCMC prepares for smooth launch of new administrative structure from July 1

HCMC is intensifying preparations to ensure its newly restructured government apparatus operates smoothly and efficiently from July 1, in accordance with Resolution No.202/2025/QH15 issued by the NA on provincial-level administrative reorganization.

HCMC Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc delivers the closing remarks at the conference.

At a joint conference held on the morning of June 16 in HCMC, the People’s Committees of HCMC, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, and Binh Duong reached a consensus on key steps to restructure government departments and public service units. The conference brought together senior leaders from all three localities, including Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, and Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Tho, Chairman of Ba Ria – Vung Tau People’s Committee; and Mr. Vo Van Minh, Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc stressed the urgency of completing all necessary tasks synchronously and methodically to ensure that the new local government structure—at both the provincial and commune levels—can begin operating seamlessly from July 1. He called on all departments and agencies to work with a shared sense of purpose and efficiency to avoid disruptions to public services, residents’ lives, and business operations. “There is still a significant amount of work ahead to ensure the new administrative apparatus functions effectively and better serves the people and the business community,” Mr. Nguyen Van Duoc noted.

Leaders of departments attend the conference.

The three provinces agreed on strategic orientations for restructuring their local administrative systems, with a strong focus on consolidating government departments and agencies, establishing two-tier Public Administrative Service Centers, and managing the relocation of offices and the transfer of administrative boundaries. They also discussed support policies for civil servants, public employees, and part-time officials who will not remain in their roles post-restructuring, including vocational retraining, employment support, and access to social housing.

Consensus was also reached on models for public service unit operations, the organizational structure of administrative service centers, and principles to ensure transparency, continuity, and anti-corruption throughout the transition.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc reaffirmed the commitment of all three localities to strictly follow the Party Central Committee’s directives and implement reforms with the highest standards of discipline and speed. He underscored the guiding principle of the effort: “lightning fast, advancing while continuously adjusting,” aimed at building a government that is streamlined, effective, and fully responsive to public needs.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thuy Doan