HCMC pouring multiple resources to implement Project 6 successfully

The Steering Committee for Project 06 yesterday held a hybrid meeting in HCMC to summarize results of the first 6 months implementing the project in this city.



Deputy Director Le Minh Hieu of the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order (C06 – under the Public Security Ministry) highly praised HCMC for effectively carrying out specific missions of the project ‘Developing an Application for Population Database, Digital Identification and Authentication for the National Digital Transformation from 2022-2025, with a Vision to 2030’ (Project 06). Hence, HCMC has led the country in certain tasks of administrative reform and digital transformation.

He then proposed that the Steering Committee focus on handling current issues when doing Project 06. Particularly, the HCMC Department of Public Security is asked to ensure the precise, updated, and clean status of the population databases and timely advise the Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee on necessary content.



Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc stressed that the implementation of Project 06 includes practical tasks that can positively affect daily operations of state agencies sited in HCMC, and thus increasing citizen and business satisfaction when proceeding with administrative procedures. therefore, he requested that related state units fulfill their assigned missions and ensure the quality of this project.



In his concluding speech, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai insisted that the implementation of Project 06 is not merely the mission of the police or the HCMC Department of Information and Communications but the cooperation of the whole political system in the city. He demanded that the directors of all state departments and agencies as well as chairmen of all local People’s Committees directly and strictly control task doing, along with timely reports to their higher levels.

Chairman Mai stressed the importance of consistent and synchronous implementation of this project to create a rewarding habit among state agencies. He asked that relevant units prioritize the task of establishing, filtering, and integrating databases for the best results possible.

From those valuable databases, the municipal authorities must offer 25 essential administrative procedures and public services online in the whole city. It is also necessary to address problems in unfinished services. Simultaneously, the city leaders should introduce electronic and internal processes while taking care of their staff and facilities to carry out the project most effectively.



Finally, the Chairman requested that each state unit must actively fulfill its duties and collaborate with others to tackle difficulties. The problems beyond their power should be reported by Project 06’s Steering Committee to the Central Government after receiving advice from relevant units so that the project can be finished effectively.

The adoption of 20 piloting models should be a priority when carrying out Project 06 to pinpoint the most useful ones for nationwide application. State departments, agencies, and local authorities are asked to urgently introduce and implement the competitiveness index as an assessment tool in their offices so that the overall provincial competitiveness index can be improved.