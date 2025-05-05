HCMC Police ensure security, order at venue of Vesak 2025 celebration

A working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Police this morning conducted an on-site inspection of security and safety measures at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Chanh District, where Vesak 2025 celebration will place.

A working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Police this morning conducted an on-site inspection of security and safety measures at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Le Minh Xuan Commune, Binh Chanh District, where Vesak 2025 celebration will take place.

Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department

The delegation was led by Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department.

During the inspection and working session, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department debated with Major General Pham Van Hung, Deputy Commander of the Guard Command under the Ministry of Public Security regarding measures to ensure security and order, traffic safety, and absolute safety for the activities of Party and State leaders, international delegations, national delegates, Buddhist followers and the public attending the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 and its associated events.

The working delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Police inspects security and order at the venue of Vesak 2025 celebration.

The functional forces also inspected preparations at the main hall and reviewed operations at the Security Command Center located within the campus of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy. In addition, they warmly inquired and encouraged officers and soldiers on duty at the site.

By Nam Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong