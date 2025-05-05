Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC Police ensure security, order at venue of Vesak 2025 celebration

SGGPO

A working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Police this morning conducted an on-site inspection of security and safety measures at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Binh Chanh District, where Vesak 2025 celebration will place.

A working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City Police this morning conducted an on-site inspection of security and safety measures at the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in Le Minh Xuan Commune, Binh Chanh District, where Vesak 2025 celebration will take place.

img-4999-6588-4706.jpg
Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department

The delegation was led by Lieutenant General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department.

During the inspection and working session, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department debated with Major General Pham Van Hung, Deputy Commander of the Guard Command under the Ministry of Public Security regarding measures to ensure security and order, traffic safety, and absolute safety for the activities of Party and State leaders, international delegations, national delegates, Buddhist followers and the public attending the United Nations Day of Vesak 2025 and its associated events.

img-5001-395-6789.jpg
The working delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City Police inspects security and order at the venue of Vesak 2025 celebration.

The functional forces also inspected preparations at the main hall and reviewed operations at the Security Command Center located within the campus of the Vietnam Buddhist Academy. In addition, they warmly inquired and encouraged officers and soldiers on duty at the site.

img-5005-8883-7014.jpg
img-5006-4660-8975.jpg
img-5007-3218-4554.jpg
img-5008-5438-8858.jpg
By Nam Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Vesak 2025 celebration security and order Ho Chi Minh City Police

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn