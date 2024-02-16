HCMC police change venue to make chip-based citizen ID cards

Ho Chi Minh City Police announced that they will conduct administrative procedures for chip-based citizen ID card issuance at 258 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1’s Nguyen Cu Trinh Ward from February 19.

Police issue level 2 identification accounts for passengers and airline staff at Tan Son Nhat Airport

The change of venue aims to create favorable conditions for people who are eligible to reside in the city to be granted a chip-based citizen ID card and those who want to activate level 2 electronic identity accounts on the VNeID application platform and resolve other administrative procedures.

Along with that, the handling of administrative procedures at the headquarters of the Police Agency for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) also shares the pressure of their peers in districts in issuing ID cards and electronic identification accounts.

Through the work of issuing citizen ID cards with chips, Ho Chi Minh City Police continue to clean population data associated with resident registration and management, supplementing data of missing citizens into the population database system according to the provisions of the Law on Citizen ID cards and the Law on Residence.

Ho Chi Minh City Police require that the receipt of applications for issuance of chip-based ID cards, level 2 electronic identification accounts and other procedures in the field of issuance and management of ID cards must be in accordance with the present regulations.

Recently, Ho Chi Minh City Police stopped receiving documents and resolving administrative procedures related to the issuance and management of public security certificates at 459 Tran Hung Dao Street in District 1’s Cau Kho Ward to support police units and localities to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic while ensuring completion of the National Population Database project and the ID card issuance and management project according to schedule.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Anh Quan