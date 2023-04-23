HCMC plans to spend VND30 billion to take care of workers

The HCMC Labor Confederation plans to spend VND30 billion (US$1.3 million) to carry out activities taking care of labor union members, workers, officials, and laborers.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the 15th Workers’ Month and the 2023 Action Month for Food Hygiene and Safety which was held at the HCMC Labor Culture Palace on April 22, standing deputy chairman of the HCMC Labor Confederation Tran Doan Trung emphasized the 15th Workers’ Month 2023 will focus on organizing dialogues and negotiations between labor unions at all levels and employers on employment, wages, bonuses, benefits, danger pay allowance, and safe and hygienic working conditions as well as listening to workers’ problems and aspirations to solve their issues.

The HCMC Labor Confederation hoped the business community to develop sustainably to create more jobs and improve salaries, bonuses, workplace meals, and benefits for workers, he said.

Addressing the event, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that the annual Worker’s Month has attracted a huge number the labor union members, workers, and employers, and have been supported by the municipal Party Committee and Government for over the past year.

He asked the trade unions at all levels to take care of and protect the legal rights and benefits of trade union members and employees and encourage workers to participate in emulation movements contributing to the development of State agencies and enterprises.

The Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee called on trade unions to accompany the Party Committee, the municipal administration, and the people to complete socio-economic tasks in accordance with resolutions of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020 - 2025 tenure, breakthrough programs, and main development plans of HCMC in the 2020-2025 period, towards 2030.

On this occasion, the HCMC Labor Confederation offered 100 gifts to outstanding youth union members and employees.

The ceremony also included an exchange with typical women who had significant contributions in the fields of startup, science and technology, and innovative technology; and an exhibition of women’s products of science and technology and innovative technology products