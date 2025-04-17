HCMC plans to mobilize over VND33,600 billion for healthcare development

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has recently issued a comprehensive plan to implement the Project for Mobilizing Social Resources in Healthcare Development for the 2025–2030 period.

Ho Chi Minh City mobilizes investment resources for healthcare to address current overloaded hospitals

Under the plan, the city will mobilize VND33,600 billion for healthcare development including over VND23,600 billion from public-private partnerships. The remaining amount will come from foreign direct investment (FDI), joint venture arrangements, and preferential lending programs offered by the southern largest city.

This initiative comprises a series of targeted projects across both public and private hospitals, as well as medical training institutions. Its primary objectives are to enhance the city’s medical examination and treatment capacity, alleviate system overload, modernize medical equipment, and establish specialized healthcare centers.

This includes several key healthcare infrastructure developments such as the construction of a new service examination and treatment area within Zone 2 of Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital, with a total investment of VND3,500 billion.

Moreover, the development of a specialized examination and treatment department for foreigners at Le Van Thinh Hospital is budgeted at VND650 billion while the establishment of advanced high-tech disease examination and screening centers at the Tan Kien medical cluster and in Thu Duc City each requires an investment of VND1,500 billion.

The project with the highest total investment is the Long Thoi High-Tech Medical Zone in Nha Be District—recently renamed the Long Thoi Nha Be Institute Zone—with a projected investment of VND10,000 billion.

Ho Chi Minh City is set to establish a cutting-edge Proton radiotherapy center at the Oncology Hospital, funded through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) resources with a total investment of VND1,500 billion, which was officially announced in the plan.

With resources under the Ho Chi Minh City's loan interest support policy and other loans, there are 29 projects with a total investment of nearly VND4,500 billion. Among these, the project of two rehabilitation resorts for the elderly of Hong Duc General Hospital in District 12 and Go Vap District has the highest total investment, which is worth VND1,000 billion.

With resources mobilized in the form of joint ventures, there are two projects to purchase equipment for Cu Chi District Hospital and a project to equip District 11 Medical Center, with a total investment of VND30 billion for the two projects.

Private medical resources are expected to have new medical projects established in District 12, with a total investment of nearly VND4,000 billion, according to the city plan.

In addition to the professional responsibilities of the Department of Health, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee assigned the Department of Finance and the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City, to invite and guide investors to participate in the healthcare sector that is being prioritized for development.

Ho Chi Minh City sets the following goals: - By 2030, a specialized medical and pharmaceutical industrial park will be set up in Le Minh Xuan 2 Industrial Park, Binh Chanh District. - In 2025, the construction of a high-tech health examination and disease screening center will be built at facility 1 of the Oncology Hospital. - A high-tech health examination and disease screening center will be established at Tan Kien Medical Cluster and Thu Duc City Medical Cluster. - Additional general and specialized hospitals will be formed in Binh Chanh Medical Cluster, Thu Duc City Medical Cluster and other areas in accordance with the approved planning. - The city will spend more money for upgrading medical facilities, equipment and human resources for existing general and specialized hospitals. - City leaders are determined to build the southern metropolis into a center for training high-quality medical human resources and add training cooperation with the US, UK, Japan at universities in the health sector.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Anh Quan