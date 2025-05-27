HCMC plans to complete additional 2,874 social housing apartments in 2025

Ho Chi Minh City aims to finish construction on 2,874 new social housing apartments by 2025, further expanding affordable housing options for residents.

Yesterday, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee sent a report to the Ministry of Construction detailing the social housing targets up to 2030.

According to the report, the Prime Minister has directed Ho Chi Minh City to complete 100,000 social housing apartments by 2030. From the beginning of 2021 to May 2025, Ho Chi Minh City has completed 2,745 social housing units while in 2025, the city plans to complete an additional 2,874 units. This means that to achieve the goal, the city needs to build around 94,381 more social housing apartments.

Ho Chi Minh City is currently developing a social housing development program for the 2021-2030 period and a social housing development plan for the 2026-2030 period. The plan anticipates that the social housing development target will increase each year to align with the actual progress of investment and construction procedures for social housing projects in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City has outlined its social housing development plans, projecting the completion of 9,438 units in 2026, followed by 14,157 in 2027, 18,876 in 2028, 23,595 in 2029, and reaching 28,315 units by 2030.

In recent times, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and various departments have made efforts to resolve legal difficulties and obstacles to accelerate social housing projects, ensuring their early implementation.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Dan Thuy