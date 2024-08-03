HCMC plans to build database of overseas Vietnamese

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Vu Thi Huynh Mai speaks at the event

Today, the Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs in Ho Chi Minh City organized the second get-together ‘Overseas Vietnamese Meeting Point of 2024’ with the theme Effective solutions for building a database of overseas Vietnamese in the digital age and current international integration.

The event aims to spread and promote the spiritual values of the “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space - Overseas Vietnamese Meeting Point.” It also provides an opportunity for the overseas Vietnamese community and their relatives in Ho Chi Minh City to connect, share information, and collaborate in various fields. This is an opportunity for the overseas Vietnamese community to participate in research and contribute constructive opinions to the plan for building a database of overseas Vietnamese.

The get-together participants proposed prioritizing the focus on overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and entrepreneurs to establish appropriate access mechanisms, connect, and attract resources and “soft” power for the southern largest city. Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Vu Thi Huynh Mai highly appreciated the opinions and proposals of the participating delegates. According to Ms. Mai, building a database of overseas Vietnamese is essential in the digital age and aligns with the general trend of developing e-government and digital transformation.

Through this database, the rights of overseas Vietnamese can be better ensured, such as timely support for immigration procedures, repatriation, confirmation of Vietnamese origin, and regular administrative procedures related to residency.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Anh Quan